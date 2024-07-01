Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
entertainment
JUly 01, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD First Weekend Box office
Presently running in cinemas, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi mythological movie that is billed on a huge star cast and production scale
Kalki 2898 AD
The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles
Ensemble Cast
The Nag Ashwin directorial brings some exciting names as guest appearances in the movie. The list includes Vijay Deverakonda, Dq Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma
Multiple Cameos
Released on Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a dream run at the box office in its extended 4 days weekend. Check out its data!
Box Office
The Prabhas starrer movie grossed an astounding Box office collection of 101 crores on its opening day in India
First Day
The mythological sci-fi action drama made 64 Crs gross on its second day at the Indian box office
Second Day
Kalki 2898 AD collected 75 Crs gross on its third day in India
Third Day
The movie raked over 98 Crs gross on its fourth day and ended the first weekend on a high note
Fourth Day
Kalki 2898 AD collected 140 Crs from overseas locations in its first weekend
Overseas
Total Gross Worldwide
The total gross collection of Kalki 2898 AD stands tall at 476 Crs at the global box office with 335.50 Crs only as the domestic collection
