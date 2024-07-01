Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 entertainment

JUly 01, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD First Weekend Box office


Presently running in cinemas, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi mythological movie that is billed on a huge star cast and production scale 

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Image:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles

Video:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

 Ensemble Cast 

The Nag Ashwin directorial brings some exciting names as guest appearances in the movie. The list includes Vijay Deverakonda, Dq Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma

Image:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

 Multiple Cameos

Released on Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a dream run at the box office in its extended 4 days weekend. Check out its data!

Box Office

Image:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

The Prabhas starrer movie grossed an astounding Box office collection of 101 crores on its opening day in India 

 First Day 

Image:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

The mythological sci-fi action drama made 64 Crs gross on its second day at the Indian box office 

 Second Day 

Image:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

Kalki 2898 AD collected 75 Crs gross on its third day in India 

Third Day 

Image:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

The movie raked over 98 Crs gross on its fourth day and ended the first weekend on a high note 

 Fourth Day 

Image:  Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

Kalki 2898 AD collected 140 Crs from overseas locations in its first weekend 

Overseas 

Videos: Kalki 2898 AD'S Instagram 

Total Gross Worldwide 

Image: IMDb 

The total gross collection of Kalki 2898 AD stands tall at 476 Crs at the global box office with 335.50 Crs only as the domestic collection 

