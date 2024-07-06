Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 06, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin’s Interview 

Here are the biggest takeaways from Nag Ashwin's recent Interview with Pinkvilla on Kalki 2898 AD's sequel and more 

#1

Video: Pinkvilla 

The script for the first two parts of the franchise is completed

#2

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Only 20-35 days of the sequel have been shot and a lot of pre-production works are left

#3

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

There are going to be new characters introduced in the sequel

#4

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Currently there is no concrete plans to bring back Dulquer Salmaan or Vijay Devarakonda, but there are high possibilities for their characters to be expanded in future installments, especially Dulquer's character Captain

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

#5

Lord Krishna will be presented the same way in future installments, in a dark skinned silhouette and won't be played by any actor with a recognisable face

#6

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Two more episodes of the animated series Bujji And Bhairava are yet to be released

#7

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Spin-offs and animated series based on other supporting characters can be expected in future but no clear cut plans as of now

#8

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

#9

There is no roadmap laid out for the Kalki Cinematic Universe yet like the MCU

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

An epic face off between Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas can be expected in the sequel

#10

Video: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

There is going to be a 4th world introduced in the sequel

#11

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here