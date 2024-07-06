Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin’s Interview 

Here are the biggest takeaways from Nag Ashwin's recent Interview with Pinkvilla on Kalki 2898 AD's sequel and more
The script for the first two parts of the franchise is completed
Only 20-35 days of the sequel have been shot and a lot of pre-production works are left
There are going to be new characters introduced in the sequel
Currently there is no concrete plans to bring back Dulquer Salmaan or Vijay Devarakonda, but there are high possibilities for their characters to be expanded in future installments, especially Dulquer's character Captain
Lord Krishna will be presented the same way in future installments, in a dark skinned silhouette and won't be played by any actor with a recognisable face
Two more episodes of the animated series Bujji And Bhairava are yet to be released
Spin-offs and animated series based on other supporting characters can be expected in future but no clear cut plans as of now
There is no roadmap laid out for the Kalki Cinematic Universe yet like the MCU
An epic face off between Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas can be expected in the sequel
There is going to be a 4th world introduced in the sequel