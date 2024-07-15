Kalki 2898 AD third Weekend BOC 

The Nag Ashwin directed latest movie Kalki 2898 AD is making headlines ever since its release. The movie continues to storm box office in its third weekend
Kalki 2898 AD
Check out the detailed report on Kalki 2898 AD's spectacular box office performance
Box Office
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali Part 1 minted Rs 581 crore globally. It stands in the 4th position
First Week
The movie had collected 66.50 Crs net in its second week at the Hindi Box Office while 153 Crs gross in India
Second Week
In its third weekend, Kalki 2898 AD remained the first choice among new releases. It minted 19.50 Crs in the north belt while 39.50 Crs gross collectively in all the domestic markets
Third Weekend
By the end of its third weekend, the multi-starrer sci-fi epic saga raked over 242 Crs in Hindi
Total Hindi Collection
The eighteen-days total gross collection of Kalki 2898 AD stands at 661 Crs in India. It is now the sixth highest-grosser of Indian Cinema surpassing Pathaan. It’s next target is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
India Gross
The worldwide gross of Kalki 2898 AD stands at 890 Crs after its third weekend
WW Gross
Verdict
Kalki 2898 AD is now declared as the Super-Hit in Hindi and globally. The movie is set to emerge as the third biggest dubbed film of all time in Hindi after Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2
Lifetime Prediction
The movie is likely to hit 925 Crs gross worldwide by the end of its theatrical run
Note
These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" India gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 705 crore