Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JULY 15, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD third Weekend BOC 


The Nag Ashwin directed latest movie Kalki 2898 AD is making headlines ever since its release. The movie continues to storm box office in its third weekend 

Kalki 2898 AD

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

Check out the detailed report on Kalki 2898 AD's spectacular box office performance 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

Box Office

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali Part 1 minted Rs 581 crore globally. It stands in the 4th position 

First Week

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

The movie had collected 66.50 Crs net in its second week at the Hindi Box Office while 153 Crs gross in India 

Second Week

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

In its third weekend, Kalki 2898 AD remained the first choice among new releases. It minted 19.50 Crs in the north belt while 39.50 Crs gross collectively in all the domestic markets 

Third Weekend

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

By the end of its third weekend, the multi-starrer sci-fi epic saga raked over 242 Crs in Hindi 

Total Hindi Collection

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

The eighteen-days total gross collection of Kalki 2898 AD stands at 661 Crs in India. It is now the sixth highest-grosser of Indian Cinema surpassing Pathaan. It’s next target is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 

India Gross

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

The worldwide gross of Kalki 2898 AD stands at 890 Crs after its third weekend 

WW Gross

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

Verdict

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

Kalki 2898 AD is now declared as the Super-Hit in Hindi and globally. The movie is set to emerge as the third biggest dubbed film of all time in Hindi after Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 

Lifetime Prediction

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

The movie is likely to hit 925 Crs gross worldwide by the end of its theatrical run 

Note

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram

These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" India gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 705 crore

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here