Kalki-KGF: Films with multiple-part story 

Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie Pushpa has a story that spans multiple parts. While Pushpa 2 is already in the works, speculations around its third part are also buzzing
Pushpa
Image: imdb
Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi mythological movie, Kalki 2898 AD, is a multiple-part story. As of now, its story will be told in two parts
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: imdb
The makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara also confirmed that they are telling the story in two parts. Devara Part 1 is set to release on October 11
Devara
Image: imdb
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali started the trend of bringing a story in multiple parts to encash in the North Indian markets. It was a two-part story
Baahubali
Image: imdb
Prashant Neel’s KGF was always meant to be a two-part story. But now, reports suggest that the makers are planning for its third installment
KGF
Image: imdb
Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is a trilogy film. While the first part has already made a buzz on social media, the writing of its 2nd and 3rd parts is presently in the works
Brahmastra
Image: imdb
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan is also planned as a three-part story. Presently in production, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is the most-anticipated movie from Indian Cinema right now
Ramayan
Image: imdb
Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 will end on a cliffhanger. The story will continue until its third part, which is already shot. Basically, Indian 2 & Indian 3 will follow the same story in these two parts
Image: imdb
Indian 2
The Anurag Kashyap directorial is a cult gangster drama that follows the same story in two parts
Image: imdb
Gangs Of Wasseypur
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan film franchise tells a story in two parts