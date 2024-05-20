Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 20, 2024

Kalki-KGF: Films with multiple-part story 

Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie Pushpa has a story that spans multiple parts. While Pushpa 2 is already in the works, speculations around its third part are also buzzing 

Pushpa 

Image: imdb

Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi mythological movie, Kalki 2898 AD, is a multiple-part story. As of now, its story will be told in two parts 

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: imdb

The makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara also confirmed that they are telling the story in two parts. Devara Part 1 is set to release on October 11

Devara

Image: imdb

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali started the trend of bringing a story in multiple parts to encash in the North Indian markets. It was a two-part story 

Baahubali 

Image: imdb

Prashant Neel’s KGF was always meant to be a two-part story. But now, reports suggest that the makers are planning for its third installment 

KGF

Image: imdb

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is a trilogy film. While the first part has already made a buzz on social media, the writing of its 2nd and 3rd parts is presently in the works 

 Brahmastra 

Image: imdb

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan is also planned as a three-part story. Presently in production, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is the most-anticipated movie from Indian Cinema right now 

 Ramayan 

Image: imdb

Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 will end on a cliffhanger. The story will continue until its third part, which is already shot. Basically, Indian 2 & Indian 3 will follow the same story in these two parts 

Image: imdb

 Indian 2 

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is a cult gangster drama that follows the same story in two parts 

Image: imdb

Gangs Of Wasseypur 

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan film franchise tells a story in two parts 

 Ponniyin Selvan 

Image: imdb

