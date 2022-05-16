TELEVISION

Kalyani Priyadarshan's trendy saree looks

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Mollywood beauty loves sarees and experiments to give a modern touch to every look like a true fashionista

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan went the traditional way in gold jewellery and silk saree like a true South Indian and hooked our eyes to the screen

The actress dashed wore a black sheer saree with crystals and sequin and looked like a million bucks

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Kalyani looked beautiful in a blue saree with a turtle neck blouse and accessorised with studs

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

This floral organza saree is a must-have fashion piece in every girl's wardrobe. Kalyani Priyadarshani looks like a vision in a white floral saree from Picchika

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

The stunner styled his pastel pink six yards with a pearl embellished blouse by Mishru. The floor-length embroidered jacket was the highlight of her

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan kept her traditional tissue saree looked as modern as she could by teaming it up paired with a spaghetti strap blouse and bangles

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan mesmerised by how beautiful she looked in this simple yet elegant white silk saree

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan dressed for Onam in elegant cream coloured Kerala saree, add a beautiful touch with hair bun and flowers to define the look perfectly

