MAY 16, 2022
Kalyani Priyadarshan's trendy saree looks
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Mollywood beauty loves sarees and experiments to give a modern touch to every look like a true fashionista
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan went the traditional way in gold jewellery and silk saree like a true South Indian and hooked our eyes to the screen
The actress dashed wore a black sheer saree with crystals and sequin and looked like a million bucks
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani looked beautiful in a blue saree with a turtle neck blouse and accessorised with studs
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
This floral organza saree is a must-have fashion piece in every girl's wardrobe. Kalyani Priyadarshani looks like a vision in a white floral saree from Picchika
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
The stunner styled his pastel pink six yards with a pearl embellished blouse by Mishru. The floor-length embroidered jacket was the highlight of her
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan kept her traditional tissue saree looked as modern as she could by teaming it up paired with a spaghetti strap blouse and bangles
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan mesmerised by how beautiful she looked in this simple yet elegant white silk saree
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan dressed for Onam in elegant cream coloured Kerala saree, add a beautiful touch with hair bun and flowers to define the look perfectly
