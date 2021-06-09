During Kapil Sharma’s initial days in Bollywood, Kamaal R Khan tweeted a “joke” about Nargis Fakhri being approached to play the lead character opposite Kapil Sharma in his debut movie
As a reply to Kamaal R Khan’s “joke”, Kapil Sharma tweeted “@kamaalrkhan call me… If u have guts… I will show u… How to deal with a punjabi guy”
Vikram Bhatt
After the release of Vikram Bhatt’s movie, 1920: London, Kamaal R Khan reviewed the film and made distasteful comments about the director
Vikram Bhatt immediately filed a defamation case on Kamaal R Khan and took to his official social media handle in order to reply to Kamaal R Khan’s review by saying, “It takes a lot of courage to correct your ways and accept it on a public platform. I admire you for it”
Anurag Kashyap
When Bombay Velvet released, Kamaal R Khan claimed that Karan Johar had paid him to review the movie but Anurag Kashyap was quick to reveal that nothing like that happened
A couple of years later, Kamaal R Khan mixed Anurag Kashyap’s name with a dead person on his website and the director corrected Kamaal R Khan. Even though Kamaal R Khan corrected himself, Anurag Kashyap’s fans called out Kamaal R Khan on Twitter
Karan Johar
during the release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kamaal R Khan badmouthed the movie while “reviewing” it. For which, Karan Johar bashed Kamaal R Khan
Kamaal R Khan suddenly turned the tables and claimed that it was Kumar Mangat and Ajay Devgn who offered him money to “diss” Karan Johar’s movie, but he refused to take the money and said that he would “do it for free”
Ajay Devgn
When Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released at the same time, Kamaal R Khan said “not so good” things about Shivaay in his tweets
When Ajay Devgn replied to Kamaal R Khan, he claimed that it was Karan Johar who paid money to get Shivaay “dissed” over Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Salman Khan
Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had mixed reviews but Kamaal R Khan gave his review and went ahead and criticised the actor and his work
Salman Khan’s legal team has filed a defamation case against Kamaal R Khan as he called Salman Khan “corrupt” and his popular brand, Being Human a “fraud”
