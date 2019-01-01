Heading 3

Kamal Haasan and Shruti's strong bond

Nov 07, 2022

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan posed with her favorite human, Kamal Haasan in August 2021.

Favorite Human

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Kamal Haasan stepped out to vote with his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan in April last year.

Time to vote

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Little Shruti Haasan smiled as she posed with her dad Kamal Haasan in this throwback picture from her childhood.

Throwback

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

In June 2020, the Salaar actress and Kamal Haasan posed for an adorable father-daughter selfie.

Selfie with dad

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan were unable to contain their excitement as they posed for a monochrome selfie in January 2020.

The monochrome love

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Look at this cute throwback photo of the actors as little Shruti got clicked with her dearest daddy.

Candid moments

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Vikram actor twinned with daughter Shruti Haasan in white ethnic wear as the two posed with Akshara Haasan.

Twinning in white

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Kamal Haasan cuddled with his two little munchkins Shruti and Akshara in this old picture.

Cuddling time

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan posed before going out to vote in 2019.

Election time

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The father and daughter combo headed out for a fun evening filled with music in 2019.

A musical evening

