Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan posed with her favorite human, Kamal Haasan in August 2021.
Favorite Human
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Kamal Haasan stepped out to vote with his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan in April last year.
Time to vote
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Little Shruti Haasan smiled as she posed with her dad Kamal Haasan in this throwback picture from her childhood.
Throwback
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
In June 2020, the Salaar actress and Kamal Haasan posed for an adorable father-daughter selfie.
Selfie with dad
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan were unable to contain their excitement as they posed for a monochrome selfie in January 2020.
The monochrome love
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Look at this cute throwback photo of the actors as little Shruti got clicked with her dearest daddy.
Candid moments
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The Vikram actor twinned with daughter Shruti Haasan in white ethnic wear as the two posed with Akshara Haasan.
Twinning in white
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Kamal Haasan cuddled with his two little munchkins Shruti and Akshara in this old picture.
Cuddling time
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan posed before going out to vote in 2019.
Election time
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The father and daughter combo headed out for a fun evening filled with music in 2019.
A musical evening
