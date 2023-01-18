JAN 18, 2023
Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth movies together
Image: IMDb
Powerhouses Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan never fail to impress movie buffs with their charismatic charm on the screen and it is a double threat when these two superstars appear together
Powerhouses
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan
Image: IMDb
The 1976 love triangle talks about a college girl, played by Sridevi, and two men, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who fall for her
Moondru Mudichu
Image: IMDb
The 1977 drama, Avargal, narrates the tale of a young girl Anu, played by Sujatha, and takes us through her turbulent love life after she moves to Mumbai
Avargal
Image: IMDb
The promising trio of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sridevi delivered another compelling story in the form of Vayathinile, which revolves around a 16-year-old girl, who goes by the name of Mayil
Vayathinile
Image: IMDb
When a local thug and a prostitute want to alter their lifestyles after falling for one another, however, society does not allow them to do so
Thappu Thalangal
Thaayillamal Naan Illai journals the life of a young girl Pushpa, who wants to enter matrimony with an eligible young man
Image: IMDb
Thaayillamal Naan Illai
Image: IMDb
Ninaithaley Inikum talks about members of a music troop that travels to Singapore and end up meeting the loves of their life
Ninaithaley Inikum
The 1978 film, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu is another take on the age-old tale of two best friends falling in love with the same woman
Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu
Image: IMDb
What follows when a young man resorts to telling a number of lies to his boss in order to avoid getting fired from his job
Image: IMDb
Thillu Mullu
Allaudinaum is a 1979 movie that revolves around the heir of Magic Lamp, who ends up becoming extremely rich overnight, thanks to the genie
Image: IMDb
Allaudinaum Arputha Vilakkum
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.