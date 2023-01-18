JAN 18, 2023

Heading 3

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth movies together

Powerhouses Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan never fail to impress movie buffs with their charismatic charm on the screen and it is a double threat when these two superstars appear together

The 1976 love triangle talks about a college girl, played by Sridevi, and two men, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who fall for her

Moondru Mudichu

The 1977 drama, Avargal, narrates the tale of a young girl Anu, played by Sujatha, and takes us through her turbulent love life after she moves to Mumbai

Avargal

The promising trio of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sridevi delivered another compelling story in the form of Vayathinile, which revolves around a 16-year-old girl, who goes by the name of  Mayil

Vayathinile 

When a local thug and a prostitute want to alter their lifestyles after falling for one another, however, society does not allow them to do so

Thappu Thalangal

Thaayillamal Naan Illai journals the life of a young girl Pushpa, who wants to enter matrimony with an eligible young man

Thaayillamal Naan Illai 

Ninaithaley Inikum talks about members of a music troop that travels to Singapore and end up meeting the loves of their life

Ninaithaley Inikum

The 1978 film, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu is another take on the age-old tale of two best friends falling in love with the same woman

Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu

What follows when a young man resorts to telling a number of lies to his boss in order to avoid getting fired from his job

Thillu Mullu

Allaudinaum is a 1979 movie that revolves around the heir of Magic Lamp, who ends up becoming extremely rich overnight, thanks to the genie

Allaudinaum Arputha Vilakkum

