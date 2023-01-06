JAN 06, 2023
Kamal Haasan's controversial love life
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
National pride Kamal Haasan is known for his outstanding performances during his career spanning over decades. In addition to this, he has also led an extremely controversial love life
Best of both worlds
Image: Twitter
Back in 1978, the Vikram actor fell in love with a famous classical dancer Vani Ganapathy
Vani Ganapathy
Kamal Haasan Instagram
If the reports are to be believed, the two entered matrimony shortly as Vani Ganapathy did not believe in the concept of a live-in relationship
Getting hitched
Kamal Haasan Instagram
Even before legally separating from his wife, the superstar started living with actress Sarika. Their affair became the talk of the town
Sarika
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
The couple even had two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan out of wedlock
Out of wedlock
Image: IMDb
Giving in to the societal pressure, Kamal Haasan, and Sarika finally decided to take the plunge. The couple finally got married in 1988
Second change!
Image: IMDb
During his marriage to Sarika, Kamal Haasan did a number of movies with the Tamil actress Simran Bagga
Simran Bagga
Image: IMDb
The two fell for each other on the sets of Pammal K. Sambandam. However their short-term relationship ended along with the movie
An on-screen affair
Image: IMDb
Once his relationship with Simran met its inevitable end, Kamal Haasan entered into a live-in relationship with actress Gautami
Gautami
Image: IMDb
After living with each other for more than a decade, the couple went their separate ways in 2016
An affair to remember
