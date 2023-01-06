JAN 06, 2023

Heading 3

Kamal Haasan's controversial love life

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

National pride Kamal Haasan is known for his outstanding performances during his career spanning over decades. In addition to this, he has also led an extremely controversial love life

Best of both worlds

Image: Twitter

Back in 1978, the Vikram actor fell in love with a famous classical dancer Vani Ganapathy

Vani Ganapathy

Kamal Haasan Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, the two entered matrimony shortly as Vani Ganapathy did not believe in the concept of a live-in relationship

Getting hitched

Kamal Haasan Instagram

Even before legally separating from his wife, the superstar started living with actress Sarika. Their affair became the talk of the town

Sarika

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The couple even had two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan out of wedlock

Out of wedlock

Image: IMDb

Giving in to the societal pressure, Kamal Haasan, and Sarika finally decided to take the plunge. The couple finally got married in 1988

Second change!

Image: IMDb

During his marriage to Sarika, Kamal Haasan did a number of movies with the Tamil actress Simran Bagga

Simran Bagga

Image: IMDb

The two fell for each other on the sets of Pammal K. Sambandam. However their short-term relationship ended along with the movie

An on-screen affair

Image: IMDb

Once his relationship with Simran met its inevitable end, Kamal Haasan entered into a live-in relationship with actress Gautami

Gautami

Image: IMDb

After living with each other for more than a decade, the couple went their separate ways in 2016

An affair to remember

