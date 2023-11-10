Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

November 10, 2023

Kamal Haasan's upcoming 6 movies

Popular as Ulga Nayagan, Legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan turned 69 years this Tuesday

 Kamal Haasan

Image: IMDb 

The actor was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram which marked his comeback at the box office

Image: IMDb 

Last Release

Further, the actor has an exciting lineup of six movies. Check them out

Lineup

Image: IMDb 

Up next, Kamal Haasan will return in his iconic avatar of Senapathy and fight against the corrupted system. Set to be released in 2024, the movie is directed by Shankar 

Indian 2

Image: Shankar's Instagram 

The actor is further teaming up with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam for Thug Life. The mega-budget movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan 

Thug Life

Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram 

A day prior to his birthday, the team unveiled the title of KH234 and revealed the glimpse of his look in the film 

 Title Announcement 

Video: Raaj Kamal International Films' Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have already completed a big portion of Indian 3 while shooting for the second part. It is likely to be out in the end of 2024

 Indian 3

Image: Shankar's Instagram 

 Kamal Haasan is also doing a military based action-thriller with H. Vinoth. Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar is likely to join the cast

 KH233

Image: IMDb 

Kalki 2898 AD

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

Meanwhile, the actor is also playing a ruthless antagonist in Prabhas' Pan-World film, Kalki 2898 AD. It will be made in two parts

Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan and hinted that it might mark the end of LCU

 Vikram 2 

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here