Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 10, 2023
Kamal Haasan's upcoming 6 movies
Popular as Ulga Nayagan, Legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan turned 69 years this Tuesday
Kamal Haasan
Image: IMDb
The actor was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram which marked his comeback at the box office
Image: IMDb
Last Release
Further, the actor has an exciting lineup of six movies. Check them out
Lineup
Image: IMDb
Up next, Kamal Haasan will return in his iconic avatar of Senapathy and fight against the corrupted system. Set to be released in 2024, the movie is directed by Shankar
Indian 2
Image: Shankar's Instagram
The actor is further teaming up with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam for Thug Life. The mega-budget movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan
Thug Life
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
A day prior to his birthday, the team unveiled the title of KH234 and revealed the glimpse of his look in the film
Title Announcement
Video: Raaj Kamal International Films' Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have already completed a big portion of Indian 3 while shooting for the second part. It is likely to be out in the end of 2024
Indian 3
Image: Shankar's Instagram
Kamal Haasan is also doing a military based action-thriller with H. Vinoth. Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar is likely to join the cast
KH233
Image: IMDb
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
Meanwhile, the actor is also playing a ruthless antagonist in Prabhas' Pan-World film, Kalki 2898 AD. It will be made in two parts
Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan and hinted that it might mark the end of LCU
Vikram 2
Image: IMDb
