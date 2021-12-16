Kangana Ranaut controversies of 2021

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 16, 2021

The alms statement

The actress stated that India did not obtain freedom but alms

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

She added that we got true independence in 2014, after Narendra Modi's government took power

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

About farm laws

She stated that if individuals have begun to make laws rather than the elected government, then this is a terrorist nation

(Source- Ravindu Patil)

An FIR was filed against her by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu after she made offensive remarks

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Tiff with Taapsee Pannu

Kangana and Taapsee have had a long-running spat, and they never miss a chance to take a dig at each other

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

While Taapsee referred to Kangana as "irrelevant" to her life, Kangana referred to her as a "B" grade actress

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Questioning interfaith marriages

The actress shared her thoughts on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce, stating, "Why must one change one's religion to marry a Muslim

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Javed filed a defamation suit against Kangana for alleging that he had asked her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan

Spat with Javed Akhtar

(Source- Yashasvi Sharma)

While the court issued summons to Kangana, it issued a bailable warrant against her, and Javed is now seeking a non-bailable warrant against her

(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone’s best looks of 2021

Click Here