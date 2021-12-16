Kangana Ranaut controversies of 2021
DEC 16, 2021
The alms statement
The actress stated that India did not obtain freedom but alms
(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
She added that we got true independence in 2014, after Narendra Modi's government took power
(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
About farm laws
She stated that if individuals have begun to make laws rather than the elected government, then this is a terrorist nation
(Source- Ravindu Patil)
An FIR was filed against her by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu after she made offensive remarks
(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
Tiff with Taapsee Pannu
Kangana and Taapsee have had a long-running spat, and they never miss a chance to take a dig at each other
(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
While Taapsee referred to Kangana as "irrelevant" to her life, Kangana referred to her as a "B" grade actress
(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
Questioning interfaith marriages
The actress shared her thoughts on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce, stating, "Why must one change one's religion to marry a Muslim
(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
Javed filed a defamation suit against Kangana for alleging that he had asked her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan
Spat with Javed Akhtar
(Source- Yashasvi Sharma)
While the court issued summons to Kangana, it issued a bailable warrant against her, and Javed is now seeking a non-bailable warrant against her
(Source- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
