Kangana Ranaut controversies

January 12, 2021

The outspoken actress has time and again landed herself in controversies

She recently compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

This created a political stir post which her new Mumbai office was torn down (Kangana claims is payback)

She made quite a lot of headlines by talking about bigwigs from the Bollywood industry

‘Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test’, she tweeted

Kangana even accused Karan Johar of nepotism when she appeared on his chat show

‘In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie,’ she told Johar

Recently, she got into a Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh over the farmer’s protest

Throwing it back to a few years, we know the amount of headlines Ranaut made by calling out Hritik Roshan

She often demanded an apology from the Roshans but Hritik has denied any kind of romance rumours

