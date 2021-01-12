Kangana Ranaut controversies January 12, 2021
The outspoken actress has time and again landed herself in controversies
She recently compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
This created a political stir post which her new Mumbai office was torn down (Kangana claims is payback)
She made quite a lot of headlines by talking about bigwigs from the Bollywood industry
‘Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test’, she tweeted
Kangana even accused Karan Johar of nepotism when she appeared on his chat show
‘In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie,’ she told Johar
Recently, she got into a Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh over the farmer’s protest
Throwing it back to a few years, we know the amount of headlines Ranaut made by calling out Hritik Roshan
She often demanded an apology from the Roshans but Hritik has denied any kind of romance rumours
