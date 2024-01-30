Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

Kanguva: About Bobby Deol’s Tamil debut 

The makers of Tamil film revealed Bobby Deol’s character's first look on his 55th birthday

Bobby Deol’s first look 

Image source- Pinkvilla

Bobby Deol steps into Tamil Cinema, playing the ruthless villain Udhiran

Image source- iambobbydeol

Bobby Deol’s debut

In this fantasy-action film, Suriya as a lead actor will be seen in 13 different looks

Image: Imdb

Suriya’s leading role

The strong cast of Kanguva includes Disha Patani paired opposite to Suriya

Disha Patani’s inclusion

Image source- dishapatani

The production banner introduced Bobby Deol’s Kanguva character as “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable,” introducing him as Udhiran and wishing the actor on his birthday

Official post

Image source- iambobbydeol

Marketed as Mighty Valiant Saga, Kanguva is directed by Siva 

Mighty Valiant Saga

Image: Imdb

The film is set to release later this year, backed by UV Creations and Studio Green

Release update

Image: Imdb

The captivating soundtrack of Kanguva is composed by Devi Sri Prasad

Musical touch

Image source- thisisdsp

The film will be released in 3D and 10 different languages

3D and Multilingual

Image: Imdb

Collaborative efforts

Image source- studiogreen_official

Produced by Studio Green, this film is a collaborative effort marking Bobby Deol’s venture into Tamil cinema

