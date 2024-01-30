Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 30, 2024
Kanguva: About Bobby Deol’s Tamil debut
The makers of Tamil film revealed Bobby Deol’s character's first look on his 55th birthday
Bobby Deol’s first look
Image source- Pinkvilla
Bobby Deol steps into Tamil Cinema, playing the ruthless villain Udhiran
Image source- iambobbydeol
Bobby Deol’s debut
In this fantasy-action film, Suriya as a lead actor will be seen in 13 different looks
Image: Imdb
Suriya’s leading role
The strong cast of Kanguva includes Disha Patani paired opposite to Suriya
Disha Patani’s inclusion
Image source- dishapatani
The production banner introduced Bobby Deol’s Kanguva character as “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable,” introducing him as Udhiran and wishing the actor on his birthday
Official post
Image source- iambobbydeol
Marketed as Mighty Valiant Saga, Kanguva is directed by Siva
Mighty Valiant Saga
Image: Imdb
The film is set to release later this year, backed by UV Creations and Studio Green
Release update
Image: Imdb
The captivating soundtrack of Kanguva is composed by Devi Sri Prasad
Musical touch
Image source- thisisdsp
The film will be released in 3D and 10 different languages
3D and Multilingual
Image: Imdb
Collaborative efforts
Image source- studiogreen_official
Produced by Studio Green, this film is a collaborative effort marking Bobby Deol’s venture into Tamil cinema
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.