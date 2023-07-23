Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 23, 2023

Kannada celebs who own restaurants

Besides being active with his TV shows, he also has two restaurants in Bangalore which serve a wide range of dishes

Srujan Lokesh

Image: Srujan Lokesh's Instagram 

Besides being one of the most successful actors, Kiran Raj owns a restaurant serving multi-cuisine

Image: Kiran Raj's Instagram

Kiran Raj

He started his restaurant business with a small food truck and now has a chain of eating houses. He has opened 3 outlets in Bangalore as of now

Shine Shetty

Image: Shine Shetty's Instagram

The actor has been active in the restaurant business for a long time and loves exploring new dishes 

Akul Balaji

Image: Akul Balaji's Instagram

Chandan Kumar 

Image: Chandan Kumar's Instagram

Chandan Kumar owns eat-outs that serve mouth-watering veg and non-veg biryanis

Image: Chaitra Vasudevan's Instagram

Chaitra Vasudevan

The actress is a part of their family's hotel business which has multiple franchises across Bengaluru

The Kannada TV and Film actress owns a restaurant in Mysore that serves traditional South Indian meals

Shruti Naidu

Image: Shruti Naidu's Instagram 

Kishen Bilagali has a franchise of one of the best biryani places in Bengaluru

Kishen Bilagali

Image: Kishen Bilagali's Instagram

Vyjayanthi Adiga

Image: Vyjayanthi Adiga's Instagram

The former Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant also looks after her family's hotel business

Image: Neha Gowda's Instagram

Neha Gowda is the owner of 'Cloud Kitchen', a food company that operates during late hours of the night

Neha Gowda

