Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 23, 2023
Kannada celebs who own restaurants
Besides being active with his TV shows, he also has two restaurants in Bangalore which serve a wide range of dishes
Srujan Lokesh
Besides being one of the most successful actors, Kiran Raj owns a restaurant serving multi-cuisine
Kiran Raj
He started his restaurant business with a small food truck and now has a chain of eating houses. He has opened 3 outlets in Bangalore as of now
Shine Shetty
The actor has been active in the restaurant business for a long time and loves exploring new dishes
Akul Balaji
Chandan Kumar
Chandan Kumar owns eat-outs that serve mouth-watering veg and non-veg biryanis
Chaitra Vasudevan
The actress is a part of their family's hotel business which has multiple franchises across Bengaluru
The Kannada TV and Film actress owns a restaurant in Mysore that serves traditional South Indian meals
Shruti Naidu
Kishen Bilagali has a franchise of one of the best biryani places in Bengaluru
Kishen Bilagali
Vyjayanthi Adiga
The former Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant also looks after her family's hotel business
Neha Gowda is the owner of 'Cloud Kitchen', a food company that operates during late hours of the night
Neha Gowda
