Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 04, 2023
Kannada movies remade into bollywood
“Ujda Chaman” was the Hindi remake. It was an average hit at the box office
Ondu Motteya Kathe
Image: IMDB
“Zehreela Insaan” was the Hindi remake and director Putanna Kanagal directed the Hindi remake
Nagarahavu
Image: IMDB
“Meri Awaaz Suno” was the Hindi remake and the film recorded a super hit at the box office
Image: IMDB
Antha
“Arjun Pandit” was the Hindi remake of this movie
Om
Image: IMDB
Anubhava
Image: IMDB
“Anubhav” the Hindi remake, was an adult drama by director Kashinath. He also played a lead role in the kannada version and directed the Hindi remake
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s interval twist and a portion of the second half was inspired by the kannada movie Ratha Saptami
Ratha Saptami
Image: IMDB
“Ahista Ahista” was the Hindi remake, and was directed by Putanna Kanagal
Gejje Pooje
Image: IMDB
“Chupp” was the Hindi remake of this Kannda thriller film
Tarka
Image: IMDB
“Hum Paanch” is the Hindi remake directed by Putanna Kanagal
Paduvarahalli Pandavaru
Image: IMDB
“Laadla” is the Hindi remake and was a super hit, reportedly grossing 11 crore domestically
Anuraga Aralithu
Image: IMDB
