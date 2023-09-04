Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 04, 2023

Kannada movies remade into bollywood

“Ujda Chaman” was the Hindi remake. It was an average hit at the box office

Ondu Motteya Kathe 

Image: IMDB

“Zehreela Insaan” was the Hindi remake and director Putanna Kanagal directed the Hindi remake

Nagarahavu 

Image: IMDB

“Meri Awaaz Suno” was the Hindi remake and the film recorded a super hit at the box office

Image: IMDB

Antha 

“Arjun Pandit” was the Hindi remake of this movie 

Om 

Image: IMDB

Anubhava 

Image: IMDB

“Anubhav” the Hindi remake, was an adult drama by director Kashinath. He also played a lead role in the kannada version and directed the Hindi remake

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s interval twist and a portion of the second half was inspired by the kannada movie Ratha Saptami

Ratha Saptami 

Image: IMDB

“Ahista Ahista” was the Hindi remake, and was directed by Putanna Kanagal 

Gejje Pooje 

Image: IMDB

“Chupp” was the Hindi remake of this Kannda thriller film

Tarka 

Image: IMDB

“Hum Paanch” is the Hindi remake directed by Putanna Kanagal

Paduvarahalli Pandavaru 

Image: IMDB

“Laadla” is the Hindi remake and was a super hit, reportedly  grossing 11 crore domestically

Anuraga Aralithu 

Image: IMDB

