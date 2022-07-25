Heading 3

Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik's best pics

Arushi Srivastava

July 25, 2022

TELEVISION

In the picture, Pandya Store star Alice is seen lying on the back of Kanwar Dhillon. The duo looks adorable. They play a couple in the show

 RELAXING TOGETHER

The actors are seen showcasing their goofy selves as they make funny faces for photos. The duo shares a great comfort level on-screen and off-screen

   FUNNY FACES

The duo is seen on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and they look stunning together in traditional outfits. Kanwar has sported a pink kurta set with white shoes and Alice looks beautiful in pink lehenga

 TWINNING IN PINK

The couple recently made their relationship official. They often go on romantic dates when they are not shooting

   GOING ON DATES

Alice Kaushik has time and again shared that Kanwar is her pillar of strength and he changed her view of life. She also called him ‘My safe heaven’ in the post

   EACH OTHERS STRENGTH

Kanwar is quite popular for his fun nature and the duo enjoys on the sets when they are not shooting. Here they are seen dancing

    DANCING TOGETHER

The actors met on the sets of Pandya Store. They are completely opposite of each other. They fell in love while working together

  ROMANTIC POSE

The couple shines bright like sunflowers in yellow outfits. Kanwar looks dapper in yellow kurta pyjamas and half jacket. Alice looks stunning in yellow sharara

   TWINNING IN YELLOW

In the post, Alice is seen hugging Kanwar as they spend time

   SQUISHY HUGS

Alice and Kanwar also celebrated their first Diwali together at his place. She was seen making rangoli and placing diyas

  CELEBRASTING FESTIVALS

