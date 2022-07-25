In the picture, Pandya Store star Alice is seen lying on the back of Kanwar Dhillon. The duo looks adorable. They play a couple in the show
RELAXING TOGETHER
The actors are seen showcasing their goofy selves as they make funny faces for photos. The duo shares a great comfort level on-screen and off-screen
FUNNY FACES
The duo is seen on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and they look stunning together in traditional outfits. Kanwar has sported a pink kurta set with white shoes and Alice looks beautiful in pink lehenga
TWINNING IN PINK
The couple recently made their relationship official. They often go on romantic dates when they are not shooting
GOING ON DATES
Alice Kaushik has time and again shared that Kanwar is her pillar of strength and he changed her view of life. She also called him ‘My safe heaven’ in the post
EACH OTHERS STRENGTH
Kanwar is quite popular for his fun nature and the duo enjoys on the sets when they are not shooting. Here they are seen dancing
DANCING TOGETHER
The actors met on the sets of Pandya Store. They are completely opposite of each other. They fell in love while working together
ROMANTIC POSE
The couple shines bright like sunflowers in yellow outfits. Kanwar looks dapper in yellow kurta pyjamas and half jacket. Alice looks stunning in yellow sharara
TWINNING IN YELLOW
In the post, Alice is seen hugging Kanwar as they spend time
SQUISHY HUGS
Alice and Kanwar also celebrated their first Diwali together at his place. She was seen making rangoli and placing diyas
CELEBRASTING FESTIVALS
