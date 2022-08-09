Heading 3

Kanye West-Pete Davidson’s feud

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Back in 2018, Pete Davidson joked about Kanye West's SNL rant on Donald Trump and called him out on his political views but also said he was a "musical genius."

Weekend Update

Image: Getty Images

After the relationship rumours of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got serious, in January 2022 Kanye dropped his song Eazy with lyrics about beating Davidson's a**

Eazy Lyrics

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West also dropped a music video that shockingly showcased a seemingly animated version of Pete Davidson being buried alive

Music Video

Image: Getty Images 

Kanye had posted a viral meme on his Instagram that featured Pete and him on opposing sides of the Captain America: Civil War poster

Civil War

Image: Getty Images

Kanye also took to social media to claim his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wasn't allowing him to see their kids at her home because Davidson was there

Kids

Image: Getty Images

In one of his now-deleted posts, Kanye also accused Davidson of destroying his family and wished for ex-wife Kim to come back to him

Family

Image: Getty Images

Amid Kanye West's online attacks on him, Pete Davidson made a brief social media return but after he deleted his account again, Kanye shared a post saying, "Ran Skete off the gram."

Instagram Return

Image: Getty Images 

In March, a DM between West and Davidson was leaked which showed the comedian allegedly telling the rapper "in bed with your wife."

Leaked DM

Image: Getty Images

On his last Weekend Update for SNL, Pete addressed Kanye drama and said, "Hello Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye."

SNL Finale

Image: Getty Images

Following Kim and Pete Davidson's breakup news hitting the headlines in August, Kanye shared a post declaring "Skete Davidson dead at 28" as a headline in a photo

Split

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kim & Kanye's co-parenting relationship

Click Here