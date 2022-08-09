Heading 3
Kanye West-Pete Davidson’s feud
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Back in 2018, Pete Davidson joked about Kanye West's SNL rant on Donald Trump and called him out on his political views but also said he was a "musical genius."
Weekend Update
Image: Getty Images
After the relationship rumours of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got serious, in January 2022 Kanye dropped his song Eazy with lyrics about beating Davidson's a**
Eazy Lyrics
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West also dropped a music video that shockingly showcased a seemingly animated version of Pete Davidson being buried alive
Music Video
Image: Getty Images
Kanye had posted a viral meme on his Instagram that featured Pete and him on opposing sides of the Captain America: Civil War poster
Civil War
Image: Getty Images
Kanye also took to social media to claim his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wasn't allowing him to see their kids at her home because Davidson was there
Kids
Image: Getty Images
In one of his now-deleted posts, Kanye also accused Davidson of destroying his family and wished for ex-wife Kim to come back to him
Family
Image: Getty Images
Amid Kanye West's online attacks on him, Pete Davidson made a brief social media return but after he deleted his account again, Kanye shared a post saying, "Ran Skete off the gram."
Instagram Return
Image: Getty Images
In March, a DM between West and Davidson was leaked which showed the comedian allegedly telling the rapper "in bed with your wife."
Leaked DM
Image: Getty Images
On his last Weekend Update for SNL, Pete addressed Kanye drama and said, "Hello Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye."
SNL Finale
Image: Getty Images
Following Kim and Pete Davidson's breakup news hitting the headlines in August, Kanye shared a post declaring "Skete Davidson dead at 28" as a headline in a photo
Split
