​​Kanye West's best dad moments

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

This throwback photo from 2015 showcases Kanye reading a book to his daughter North West and was posted by Kim who called him the "best daddy."

Reading to North West

Kanye West and North West proved they are the best father-daughter duo as they were clicked by Kim in this adorable snap from 2016 when they napped amid a shopping trip

Father-Daughter Duo

This adorable photo of Kanye West showcases him watching TV with his daughters North and Chicago West

TV Time With Kids

Kanye West was seen posing for a sweet click with son Saint West and Kim Kardashian from his son's birthday party

Saint's Birthday Click

Kim shared this photo of Kanye and her with their four kids in 2020 as she wished him on Father's Day and wrote, "You give our kids the most awesome life!"

Father's Day

This click of Kanye and Kim along with their four kids at the breakfast table is amazingly special. Sharing the same, Kim called it, "Morning Madness."

Breakfast Table Scenes

This photo is heartwarming because of the sweet way that Kanye is seen looking at his youngest son Psalm West

Kanye and Psalm West

This click of Kanye and North cutely cuddling up while taking a nap is beyond adorable which Kim shared with a snooze emoji on her Instagram

Dad Naps

This morning selfie from 2019 showcases Kim and Kanye posing sweetly along with their kids. and even though its blurry, it's a perfect click

Morning Selfie

This photo of Kanye West along with son Saint West from his Tarzan-themed birthday bash is another priceless moment

Saint's Bash

