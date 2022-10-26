Kanye West's
famous feuds
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Kanye famously interrupted Taylor Swift's 2009 MTV Music Video Awards acceptance speech noting that Beyonce should have won. He also name-dropped her in his song Famous
Image: Katy Perry Instagram
Drake
While the duo seemingly buried the hatched in 2021, the duo previously had a fallout after West produced Pusha T's track that took jabs at Drake
Image: Getty Images
Jay-Z
Even though Kanye and Jay-Z were initially close, the duo had a falling out after West name-dropped Beyonce in one of his rants
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
After Kim filed for divorce from him last year, Kanye took potshots at Kardashian and her parenting of their four children in social media posts
Image: Getty Images
After Kim Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, Kanye mocked the comedian in several social media posts and also released a song video featuring him being buried
Pete Davidson
Image: Getty Images
Kris Jenner
Kanye also launched an online attack on Kris Jenner after he wrote in a post, “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] do."
Image: Getty Images
Kid Cudi
Kanye had mentioned that Kid Cudi won't feature on his Donda album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson. Cudi recently confirmed that the beef between him and West is still on
Image: Getty Images
Corey Gamble
Kanye once claimed that Corey Gamble is responsible for getting Kim Kardashian “linked with the liberals in a deep way."
Image: Getty Images
Trevor Noah
After Trevor Noah addressed Kanye's online attacks on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on The Daily Show, West used a racial slur against him online
Image: Getty Images
John Legend
Kanye reportedly also had a falling out with John Legend and the latter recently said in an interview, “[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be."
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who played Queen Elizabeth