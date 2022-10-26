Heading 3

​​Kanye West's
famous feuds 

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Kanye famously interrupted Taylor Swift's 2009 MTV Music Video Awards acceptance speech noting that Beyonce should have won. He also name-dropped her in his song Famous

Image: Katy Perry Instagram

Drake

While the duo seemingly buried the hatched in 2021, the duo previously had a fallout after West produced Pusha T's track that took jabs at Drake

Image: Getty Images

Jay-Z

Even though Kanye and Jay-Z were initially close, the duo had a falling out after West name-dropped Beyonce in one of his rants

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

After Kim filed for divorce from him last year, Kanye took potshots at Kardashian and her parenting of their four children in social media posts

Image: Getty Images

After Kim Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, Kanye mocked the comedian in several social media posts and also released a song video featuring him being buried

Pete Davidson

Image: Getty Images

Kris Jenner

Kanye also launched an online attack on Kris Jenner after he wrote in a post, “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] do."

Image: Getty Images

Kid Cudi

Kanye had mentioned that Kid Cudi won't feature on his Donda album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson. Cudi recently confirmed that the beef between him and West is still on

Image: Getty Images

Corey Gamble

Kanye once claimed that Corey Gamble is responsible for getting Kim Kardashian “linked with the liberals in a deep way."

Image: Getty Images

Trevor Noah

After Trevor Noah addressed Kanye's online attacks on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on The Daily Show, West used a racial slur against him online

Image: Getty Images

John Legend

Kanye reportedly also had a falling out with John Legend and the latter recently said in an interview, “[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be."

