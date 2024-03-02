Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

MARCH 02, 2024

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover Reunite

On Thursday, Netflix announced its slate of 2024 releases. The OTT Giant also revealed an exciting promo for Kapil Sharma's new show 

The Promo

Video: Netflix India's Instagram

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are finally coming together after moving on from their ugly fight 

Image: Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover's Instagram

Kapil-Sunil Reunion

Sunil Grover previously featured in Kapil Sharma's shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show

Video: Sunil Grover's Instagram

The Camaraderie

However, Sunil Grover left the show following an alleged incident where Kapil Sharma reportedly mistreated him during a flight from Melbourne in 2017. Since then, the duo have not worked together 

The Ugly Spat

Image: Sunil Grover's Instagram

Although Netflix made an exciting announcement in December 2023 to bring a new comedy show featuring not only Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover but their whole team 

Announcement

Video: Netflix India's Instagram

The new comedy show will feature Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh 

The Team

Image: Netflix India's Instagram

It is officially titled The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Title 

Image: Krushna Abhishek's Instagram

The Great Indian Kapil Show is announced to premiere from March 30th, every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix 

Premiere Date & Timing 

Image: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Kapil Sharma will be next seen in Rajesh Krishnan's Crew. He is doing a cameo role 

Kapil Sharma's Work Front

Video: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Sunil Grover's Work Front

Video: Sunil Grover's Instagram

Sunil Grover’s latest show, Sunflower Season 2, is now streaming on ZEE5 

