Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MARCH 02, 2024
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover Reunite
On Thursday, Netflix announced its slate of 2024 releases. The OTT Giant also revealed an exciting promo for Kapil Sharma's new show
The Promo
Video: Netflix India's Instagram
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are finally coming together after moving on from their ugly fight
Image: Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover's Instagram
Kapil-Sunil Reunion
Sunil Grover previously featured in Kapil Sharma's shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show
Video: Sunil Grover's Instagram
The Camaraderie
However, Sunil Grover left the show following an alleged incident where Kapil Sharma reportedly mistreated him during a flight from Melbourne in 2017. Since then, the duo have not worked together
The Ugly Spat
Image: Sunil Grover's Instagram
Although Netflix made an exciting announcement in December 2023 to bring a new comedy show featuring not only Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover but their whole team
Announcement
Video: Netflix India's Instagram
The new comedy show will feature Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh
The Team
Image: Netflix India's Instagram
It is officially titled The Great Indian Kapil Show
The Title
Image: Krushna Abhishek's Instagram
The Great Indian Kapil Show is announced to premiere from March 30th, every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix
Premiere Date & Timing
Image: Kapil Sharma's Instagram
Kapil Sharma will be next seen in Rajesh Krishnan's Crew. He is doing a cameo role
Kapil Sharma's Work Front
Video: Kapil Sharma's Instagram
Sunil Grover's Work Front
Video: Sunil Grover's Instagram
Sunil Grover’s latest show, Sunflower Season 2, is now streaming on ZEE5
