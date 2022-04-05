Television

Neha Dhupia

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

Kapil Sharma, who is the host of the entertainment-based show, shared selfie with A Thursday stars Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni

Nandita Das

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

The actor will be soon playing a prominent role in a Nandita Das project and he shared a selfie with her, his wife Ginni and others

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover visited The Kapil Sharma Show for a week of love special episode. He shared a selfie with the duo

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

Bipasha-Karan

Kapil Sharma is an all-time fan of Madhuri Dixit and he was thrilled to share a selfie with her as she came to promote her web series on TKSS

Madhuri Dixit

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show hosted Sajid Nadiawala, Tiger shroff, Kriti Sanon and others. Kapil Sharma is seen posing for a selfie with them

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

Sajid Nadiawala, Tiger shroff, Kriti Sanon

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and he clicked selfies with her as she came to promote her movie Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

The actor and host had a gala time as the show was graced by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

Kapil clicked the selfie when his show was graced by Shahid and Mrunal Thakur for promotions of Jersey

Shahid & Mrunal

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

The actor was all smiles as they posed for the selfie. Kartik Aaryan had visited the show to promote his movie Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan

Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram

Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Dharmendra and he was happy to get clicked with him on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Dharmendra

