Arushi Srivastava
APR 05, 2022
Kapil Sharma's selfies with celebs
Neha Dhupia
Image source- Kapil Sharma instagram
Kapil Sharma, who is the host of the entertainment-based show, shared selfie with A Thursday stars Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni
Nandita Das
The actor will be soon playing a prominent role in a Nandita Das project and he shared a selfie with her, his wife Ginni and others
Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover visited The Kapil Sharma Show for a week of love special episode. He shared a selfie with the duo
Bipasha-Karan
Kapil Sharma is an all-time fan of Madhuri Dixit and he was thrilled to share a selfie with her as she came to promote her web series on TKSS
Madhuri Dixit
The Kapil Sharma Show hosted Sajid Nadiawala, Tiger shroff, Kriti Sanon and others. Kapil Sharma is seen posing for a selfie with them
Sajid Nadiawala, Tiger shroff, Kriti Sanon
Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and he clicked selfies with her as she came to promote her movie Gehraiyaan
Deepika Padukone
The actor and host had a gala time as the show was graced by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw
Shikhar Dhawan
Kapil clicked the selfie when his show was graced by Shahid and Mrunal Thakur for promotions of Jersey
Shahid & Mrunal
The actor was all smiles as they posed for the selfie. Kartik Aaryan had visited the show to promote his movie Dhamaka
Kartik Aaryan
Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Dharmendra and he was happy to get clicked with him on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
Dharmendra
