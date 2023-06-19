Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 19, 2023

Karan Deol & Drisha’s wedding bash 

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot this Sunday, 18th June 2023, in an intimate ceremony 

Holy Matrimony 

Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram

The couple looks enthralling on their special day as they are ready to begin their new journey

Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram

Dreamy smiles 

Karan looks dapper in his cream and gold sherwani while Drisha is stunning in a red and gold lehenga as they look all set to exchange Varmalas

Varmala moment 

Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol pen a heartfelt note welcoming daughter Drisha to their lives with warmth and loads of love 

Welcome Home 

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram

Candid crush 

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram 

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol are seen blessing the newlyweds while showering them with love 

Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram 

Father-son moment 

Karan Deol shares a beautiful moment with his dad, Sunny Deol, among the hustle and bustle of the wedding festivities 

Karan Deol’s beloved uncle Abhay Deol is seen grooving in the Baraat as he takes part in the wedding bash wholeheartedly 

 Baarat Groove 

Image: Abhay Deol’s Instagram 

Karan-Drisha’s wedding festivities have been the talk of the town! Veteran actor Anupam Kher was seen attending the wedding reception 

The Wedding Reception 

Image: Anupam Kher’s Instagram 

Star-studded 

Image: Pinkvilla’s Instagram 

DeepVeer, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath too graced the wedding reception with their presence

Image: Pinkvilla’s Instagram 

Sunny Deol and the newlywed Karan Deol are seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi at the reception venue 

Sweet gesture

