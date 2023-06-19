Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 19, 2023
Karan Deol & Drisha’s wedding bash
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot this Sunday, 18th June 2023, in an intimate ceremony
Holy Matrimony
Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram
The couple looks enthralling on their special day as they are ready to begin their new journey
Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram
Dreamy smiles
Karan looks dapper in his cream and gold sherwani while Drisha is stunning in a red and gold lehenga as they look all set to exchange Varmalas
Varmala moment
Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol pen a heartfelt note welcoming daughter Drisha to their lives with warmth and loads of love
Welcome Home
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
Candid crush
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol are seen blessing the newlyweds while showering them with love
Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram
Father-son moment
Karan Deol shares a beautiful moment with his dad, Sunny Deol, among the hustle and bustle of the wedding festivities
Karan Deol’s beloved uncle Abhay Deol is seen grooving in the Baraat as he takes part in the wedding bash wholeheartedly
Baarat Groove
Image: Abhay Deol’s Instagram
Karan-Drisha’s wedding festivities have been the talk of the town! Veteran actor Anupam Kher was seen attending the wedding reception
The Wedding Reception
Image: Anupam Kher’s Instagram
Star-studded
Image: Pinkvilla’s Instagram
DeepVeer, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath too graced the wedding reception with their presence
Image: Pinkvilla’s Instagram
Sunny Deol and the newlywed Karan Deol are seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi at the reception venue
Sweet gesture
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.