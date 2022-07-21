Heading 3
Karan Johar and his funky jackets
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Karan Johar left us impressed with his look as he sported a black tee and track pants and threw on a denim jacket by Valentino. He looked simple yet stylish in this look
Slaying in Valentino denim jacket
Photo: Pinkvilla
Johar donned a track jacket with a Balenciaga logo print in the centre. The jacket featured green, blue, and black colours with zipping detailing
Killing it in Balenciaga
Photo: Pinkvilla
Karan wore a Gucci White New York Yankees edition floral printed jacket and paired it with distressed black denim jeans
Colourful jacket from Gucci
Photo: Pinkvilla
Karan sported a simple but fashionable Gucci monogrammed jacket. He looked cool and stylish in it as he paired it with black pants
In red-black jacket from Gucci
Photo: Pinkvilla
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wore a snug and pricy tracksuit from Palm Angels and looked extremely stylish
Comfy & cosy tracksuit by Palm Angels
Photo: Pinkvilla
Karan donned a paisley print red and blue jacket by the brand Palm Angels. He wore a casual black t-shirt and matched it with blue denim jeans
In Palm Angels jacket
Photo: Pinkvilla
Karan wore a checkered patchwork shirt from the label Haculla and teamed it with a pair of distressed black jeans
In Haculla shirt
Photo: Pinkvilla
The filmmaker wore a multicolour modernist printed denim jacket from Calvin Klein Jeans and added a quirky pair of sneakers to complete his look
Funky jacket from Calvin Klein
Photo: Pinkvilla
Karan Johar donned an oversized neon colour blocked jacket from Balenciaga. He also added a black snapback to complete his outfit
Oversized jacket from Balenciaga
Photo: Pinkvilla
Karan sported a metallic number from Heron Preston with the round neck black tee shirt and also added black denim jeans
Metallic number from Heron Preston
