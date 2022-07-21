Heading 3

Karan Johar and his funky jackets

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Karan Johar left us impressed with his look as he sported a black tee and track pants and threw on a denim jacket by Valentino. He looked simple yet stylish in this look

Slaying in Valentino denim jacket

Photo: Pinkvilla

Johar donned a track jacket with a Balenciaga logo print in the centre. The jacket featured green, blue, and black colours with zipping detailing

 Killing it in Balenciaga

Photo: Pinkvilla

Karan wore a Gucci White New York Yankees edition floral printed jacket and paired it with distressed black denim jeans

Colourful jacket from Gucci

Photo: Pinkvilla

Karan sported a simple but fashionable Gucci monogrammed jacket. He looked cool and stylish in it as he paired it with black pants

 In red-black jacket from Gucci

Photo: Pinkvilla

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wore a snug and pricy tracksuit from Palm Angels and looked extremely stylish

Comfy & cosy tracksuit by Palm Angels

Photo: Pinkvilla

Karan donned a paisley print red and blue jacket by the brand Palm Angels. He wore a casual black t-shirt and matched it with blue denim jeans

In Palm Angels jacket

Photo: Pinkvilla

Karan wore a checkered patchwork shirt from the label Haculla and teamed it with a pair of distressed black jeans

In Haculla shirt

Photo: Pinkvilla

The filmmaker wore a multicolour modernist printed denim jacket from Calvin Klein Jeans and added a quirky pair of sneakers to complete his look

Funky jacket from Calvin Klein

Photo: Pinkvilla

Karan Johar donned an oversized neon colour blocked jacket from Balenciaga. He also added a black snapback to complete his outfit

Oversized jacket from Balenciaga

Photo: Pinkvilla

Karan sported a metallic number from Heron Preston with the round neck black tee shirt and also added black denim jeans

Metallic number from Heron Preston

