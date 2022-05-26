Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
MAY 26, 2022
Karan Johar’s B’day bash: Ranbir to Sara
Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma
Credits: Collin D’Cunha Instagram
Both Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Anushka and Ranbir reunited at Karan’s bash. The selfie showcases the amount of fun they had together
Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan
Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Coolie No 1 stars Varun and Sara ensured birthday boy Karan had a gala time at his bash. Sara shared a selfie wishing Karan as well
As Karan turned 50, his friends and family surprised him with a massive black and gold cake. Don’t miss Karan’s priceless reaction!
Image: Pinkvilla
Karan’s Black & Gold cake
Remember Fanaa’s Zooni and Rehan? Kajol shared this super adorable and fun picture with Karan Johar and Aamir Khan. Doesn’t it hit right in the feels?
Kajol & Aamir Khan
Credits: Kajol Instagram
Credits: Gurfateh Pirzada Instagram
Gurfateh Pirzada
Gurfateh is all set to be a Dharma baby and will debut alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Look at the sweet director-actor duo here!
Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika is a close friend of Karan. In this picture she can be seen vibing with American designer Prabal Gurung and Farah Khan
Malaika Arora, Prabal Gurung, Farah Khan
Credits: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Raveena Tandon was our Instagram queen for KJo’s birthday bash and shared a lot of inside pictures from the event. Here, the actress can be seen posing with the birthday boy
Raveena Tandon
Credits: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was a part of the grand birthday bash and made a stylish appearance with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here, he can be seen smiling with Raveena Tandon
Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Star kid Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in a black gown. She posed with everyone’s favourite celebrity stylist Manish Malhotra
Shanaya Kapoor & Manish Malhotra
Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Gauri Khan was a paragon of beauty at Karan Johar’s party in her bling, golden gown that suited her
Gauri Khan
Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Of course, Shweta Bachchan was the life of the party and looked like a greek goddess in her sizzling red dress. Here, we can see her having the best time ever
Shweta Bachchan
Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The elegant Juhi Chawla was also in attendance at Karan’s 50th birthday bash. She looked regal in her glamorous traditional outfit and made our hearts flutter
Juhi Chawla
Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram
In Manish’s words, Shweta Bachchan’s sister-in-law Nitasha Nanda looked ‘blingy and gorgeous’ and we cannot agree more!
Nitasha Nanda
