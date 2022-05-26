Entertainment

Sampriti Dutta

MAY 26, 2022

Karan Johar’s B’day bash: Ranbir to Sara

Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma

Credits: Collin D’Cunha Instagram

Both Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Anushka and Ranbir reunited at Karan’s bash. The selfie showcases the amount of fun they had together

Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan

Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Coolie No 1 stars Varun and Sara ensured birthday boy Karan had a gala time at his bash. Sara shared a selfie wishing Karan as well

As Karan turned 50, his friends and family surprised him with a massive black and gold cake. Don’t miss Karan’s priceless reaction!

Image: Pinkvilla

Karan’s Black & Gold cake

Remember Fanaa’s Zooni and Rehan? Kajol shared this super adorable and fun picture with Karan Johar and Aamir Khan. Doesn’t it hit right in the feels?

Kajol & Aamir Khan

Credits: Kajol Instagram

Credits: Gurfateh Pirzada Instagram

Gurfateh Pirzada

Gurfateh is all set to be a Dharma baby and will debut alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Look at the sweet director-actor duo here!

Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika is a close friend of Karan. In this picture she can be seen vibing with American designer Prabal Gurung and Farah Khan

Malaika Arora, Prabal Gurung, Farah Khan

Credits: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Raveena Tandon was our Instagram queen for KJo’s birthday bash and shared a lot of inside pictures from the event. Here, the actress can be seen posing with the birthday boy

Raveena Tandon

Credits: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was a part of the grand birthday bash and made a stylish appearance with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here, he can be seen smiling with Raveena Tandon

Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Star kid Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in a black gown. She posed with everyone’s favourite celebrity stylist Manish Malhotra

Shanaya Kapoor & Manish Malhotra

Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Gauri Khan was a paragon of beauty at Karan Johar’s party in her bling, golden gown that suited her

Gauri Khan

Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Of course, Shweta Bachchan was the life of the party and looked like a greek goddess in her sizzling red dress. Here, we can see her having the best time ever

Shweta Bachchan

Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The elegant Juhi Chawla was also in attendance at Karan’s 50th birthday bash. She looked regal in her glamorous traditional outfit and made our hearts flutter

Juhi Chawla

Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram

In Manish’s words, Shweta Bachchan’s sister-in-law Nitasha Nanda looked ‘blingy and gorgeous’ and we cannot agree more!

Nitasha Nanda

