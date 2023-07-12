Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 12, 2023

Karan Johar’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam 

The Padma Shri winner has produced some amazing movies like Raazi, Shershaah, My Name Is Khan and many more 

 Success 

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram 

In his 25th anniversary year, KJo is releasing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani! His fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres

Recent work 

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram 

The acclaimed producer recently took to his Instagram account and announced a new project, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, in collaboration with Leo Media Collective 

New work 

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram 

Karan Johar’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is all set to launch on the big screen on February 23, 2024. The shooting for the same was wrapped up on July 9, 2023 

Launch 

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram 

The director of this movie is Anand Tiwari, who has earlier helmed Love per Square Foot and Bandish Bandits, a super hit series 

Direction 

Image: Anand Tiwari’s Instagram 

After Raazi and Lust Stories, Karan Johar is teaming up with the URI: The Surgical Strike’s protagonist again for his new project 

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Vicky Kushal’s Instagram 

Triptii Dimri has been a part of period films like Bulbbul and Qala. She will be working with the renowned producer for the first time 

Triptii Dimri 

Image: Triptii Dimri’s Instagram 

Amninderpal Singh Virk is a singer and is best known for his role as Balwinder Sandhu in the movie 83. He is also a part of the movie cast 

 Ammy Virk 

Image: Ammy Virk’s Instagram 

Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk sound like a perfect cast to charm and entertain the audience

Fresh chemistry 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram 

The title of the film is inspired by the lyrics of Shahrukh Khan’s iconic song - Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam 

Title 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

