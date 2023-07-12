Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 12, 2023
Karan Johar’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
The Padma Shri winner has produced some amazing movies like Raazi, Shershaah, My Name Is Khan and many more
Success
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
In his 25th anniversary year, KJo is releasing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani! His fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres
Recent work
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
The acclaimed producer recently took to his Instagram account and announced a new project, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, in collaboration with Leo Media Collective
New work
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
Karan Johar’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is all set to launch on the big screen on February 23, 2024. The shooting for the same was wrapped up on July 9, 2023
Launch
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
The director of this movie is Anand Tiwari, who has earlier helmed Love per Square Foot and Bandish Bandits, a super hit series
Direction
Image: Anand Tiwari’s Instagram
After Raazi and Lust Stories, Karan Johar is teaming up with the URI: The Surgical Strike’s protagonist again for his new project
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kushal’s Instagram
Triptii Dimri has been a part of period films like Bulbbul and Qala. She will be working with the renowned producer for the first time
Triptii Dimri
Image: Triptii Dimri’s Instagram
Amninderpal Singh Virk is a singer and is best known for his role as Balwinder Sandhu in the movie 83. He is also a part of the movie cast
Ammy Virk
Image: Ammy Virk’s Instagram
Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk sound like a perfect cast to charm and entertain the audience
Fresh chemistry
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
The title of the film is inspired by the lyrics of Shahrukh Khan’s iconic song - Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
Title
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
