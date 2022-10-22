Heading 3
Karan Johar's PICS with Yash and Roohi
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar's PICS with Yash and Roohi
This picture of Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi is all hearts
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Happy family!
Dressed in ethnic attires, Karan Johar shared a picture with his mother Hiroo Johar, son Yash and daughter Roohi.
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Chilling in the pool
In this photo, Karan Johar and his two kids can be seen enjoying their day out as they spend some quality time in the pool.
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Striking a pose
Karan Johar shared a cute photo in which Yash and Roohi are seen striking a pose together. Both the cuties could be seen clad in casuals.
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Adorable munchkins
Karan Johar's munchkins Yash and Roohi surprised their dad with their 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' style to mark 20th year of the film's release.
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Cool kids
Karan Johar shared pictures of Yash and Roohi, dressed in matching outfits and wearing his shoes.
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Celebrating Holi together
Karan Johar gave a glimpse of his 'safe' and intimate Holi 2021 celebrations with his twins.
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Too cute to handle
The adorable picture has Karan Johar huddled with Yash and Roohi, who are seen twinning in identical ethnic wear.
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Protective sister
Roohi can be seen putting her arms around her brother Yash in a protective manner as the two smiled for the camera.
Click Here
Photo: Karan Johar Instagram
Celebrating festivals together
Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi wore similar Manish Malhotra ensembles in a striking and bright yellow colour as they celebrated Diwali together.