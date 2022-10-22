Heading 3

Karan Johar's PICS with Yash and Roohi

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

This picture of Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi is all hearts

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

Happy family!

Dressed in ethnic attires, Karan Johar shared a picture with his mother Hiroo Johar, son Yash and daughter Roohi.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

Chilling in the pool

In this photo, Karan Johar and his two kids can be seen enjoying their day out as they spend some quality time in the pool.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

Striking a pose 

Karan Johar shared a cute photo in which Yash and Roohi are seen striking a pose together. Both the cuties could be seen clad in casuals.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

Adorable munchkins

Karan Johar's munchkins Yash and Roohi surprised their dad with their 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' style to mark 20th year of the film's release.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

Cool kids

Karan Johar shared pictures of Yash and Roohi, dressed in matching outfits and wearing his shoes.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

Celebrating Holi together

Karan Johar gave a glimpse of his 'safe' and intimate Holi 2021 celebrations with his twins.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

 Too cute to handle

The adorable picture has Karan Johar huddled with Yash and Roohi, who are seen twinning in identical ethnic wear.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram

Protective sister

Roohi can be seen putting her arms around her brother Yash in a protective manner as the two smiled for the camera.

Photo: Karan Johar Instagram 

Celebrating festivals together

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi wore similar Manish Malhotra ensembles in a striking and bright yellow colour as they celebrated Diwali together.

