Karan Johar's

style game

Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

In faux leather

Karan Johar looks dapper as he dons a faux-leather jacket. The filmmaker wore it on top of a white shirt. He completed the look with a pair of black trousers and shoes

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Everything ‘K’

Karan gets ready for a Koffee With Karan episode. The chat show host wore a chic black jacket with red cars designed on it. Don’t miss his necklace with a ‘K’ locket

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Slaying in monotone

Here, we see him slaying in a monotone suit. The all-red look suits him and he takes his style game a notch higher with a pair of shades

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Love for details

Like they say, “It’s all in the details!” Karan dons a stylish black suit with a strikingly beautiful embellished golden bird featuring on his coat

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

A Pink affair

Karan carries off the pink blazer like an absolute boss. The white shades match his tee-shirt, thus tying his overall look together

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Desi in kurta

This was Karan’s look for Eid 2022. The filmmaker slayed in this desi avatar as he donned the black kurta and pajama

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Floral prints

This time, the K3G director is seen wearing a floral printed shirt with a solid-coloured blazed and trousers. Don’t miss the floral floral hanky he flaunts around his neck

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Karan rocks this blingy Manish Malhotra ensemble like a true fashion force. Sharing this look, Karan captioned his post, “Bling is King.”

‘Bling is King’

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Funky co-ords

Karan looks super chic in this printed
 co-ord brown and white set by Gucci. In the caption, he jokingly dubs himself as ‘wannabe Ranveer Singh’

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Slaying in sherwani

Another impressive desi look. Karan wore this pink Manish Malhotra Sherwani for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

