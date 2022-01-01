Karan Johar’s
style game
Priyakshi Sharma
SEPT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
In faux leather
Karan Johar looks dapper as he dons a faux-leather jacket. The filmmaker wore it on top of a white shirt. He completed the look with a pair of black trousers and shoes
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Everything ‘K’
Karan gets ready for a Koffee With Karan episode. The chat show host wore a chic black jacket with red cars designed on it. Don’t miss his necklace with a ‘K’ locket
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Slaying in monotone
Here, we see him slaying in a monotone suit. The all-red look suits him and he takes his style game a notch higher with a pair of shades
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Love for details
Like they say, “It’s all in the details!” Karan dons a stylish black suit with a strikingly beautiful embellished golden bird featuring on his coat
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
A Pink affair
Karan carries off the pink blazer like an absolute boss. The white shades match his tee-shirt, thus tying his overall look together
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Desi in kurta
This was Karan’s look for Eid 2022. The filmmaker slayed in this desi avatar as he donned the black kurta and pajama
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Floral prints
This time, the K3G director is seen wearing a floral printed shirt with a solid-coloured blazed and trousers. Don’t miss the floral floral hanky he flaunts around his neck
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan rocks this blingy Manish Malhotra ensemble like a true fashion force. Sharing this look, Karan captioned his post, “Bling is King.”
‘Bling is King’
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Funky co-ords
Karan looks super chic in this printed
co-ord brown and white set by Gucci. In the caption, he jokingly dubs himself as ‘wannabe Ranveer Singh’
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Slaying in sherwani
Another impressive desi look. Karan wore this pink Manish Malhotra Sherwani for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding
