Karan Kundrra’s kurta looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 5, 2022
Bigg Boss 15 star Karan Kundrra has sported a simple yet class attire with a white plain kurta pyjama and paired it with a blue half jacket. He also wore sunglasses and brown shoes
White plain kurta with half jacket
The actor is a sight for sore eyes in the all over work sherwani with pastel stole and a pagdi. The color is very subtle yet elegant
Royal look
Karan Kundrra has taken some bold color choices as he sported a bright orange kurta with a bright pink koti
Color splash look
Roadies fame is completely rocking the festive look in light green sherwani with mirror work and paired it with peach kurta set
Pastel shades
In the look, the actor has sported a semi formal look with stylish blue kurta set. It has golden lining and button detailing
Stylish in blue
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has sported a casual Punjabi man look with a golden loose fit kurta and blue half jacket
Punjabi look
For the given look the actor looks fashionable in black designer kurta with white pyjamas. He paired it with stylish black shoes
Stylish in black
Karan Kundrra has sported a very unique look for Roadies. Here he has worn a white self design kurta, with black leather pants. He paired the look with a stylish brown blazer
Style icon
Dil Hi Toh Hai actor is making quite a style statement in the grey sherwani with intricate embroidery work on it, which is paired with white kurta set
Thread work attire
Karan Kundrra looks like a treat in the white embroidery work sherwani with a beautiful green stole. He paired the look with brown mojris
Wedding attires
