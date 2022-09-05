Heading 3

Karan Kundrra’s kurta looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 5, 2022

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Bigg Boss 15 star Karan Kundrra has sported a simple yet class attire with a white plain kurta pyjama and paired it with a blue half jacket. He also wore sunglasses and brown shoes

   White plain kurta         with half jacket

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

The actor is a sight for sore eyes in the all over work sherwani with pastel stole and a pagdi. The color is very subtle yet elegant

     Royal look

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Karan Kundrra has taken some bold color choices as he sported a bright orange kurta with a bright pink koti

  Color splash look

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Roadies fame is completely rocking the festive look in light green sherwani with mirror work and paired it with peach kurta set

   Pastel shades

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

In the look, the actor has sported a semi formal look with stylish blue kurta set. It has golden lining and button detailing

   Stylish in blue

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has sported a casual Punjabi man look with a golden loose fit kurta and blue half jacket

    Punjabi look

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

For the given look the actor looks fashionable in black designer kurta with white pyjamas. He paired it with stylish black shoes

    Stylish in black

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Karan Kundrra has sported a very unique look for Roadies. Here he has worn a white self design kurta, with black leather pants. He paired the look with a stylish brown blazer

   Style icon

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Dil Hi Toh Hai actor is making quite a style statement in the grey sherwani with intricate embroidery work on it, which is paired with white kurta set

   Thread work attire

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Karan Kundrra looks like a treat in the white embroidery work sherwani with a beautiful green stole. He paired the look with brown mojris

   Wedding attires

