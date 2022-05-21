Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi’s cute moments

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the most popular Telly couple on social media. They are seen having a gala time while they spend time with each other
Partying together
Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen standing close as they enjoy at a party as a couple. The duo is seen twinning in black outfits
Tejasswi and Karan’s romance is quite adorable and its cute to see Tejasswi standing close to Karan and holding his collar to express possessiveness
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Tejasswi being possessive
In the pictures from the holi celebration, the couple is seen doing PDA as Karan plants a kiss on her cheek
Karan kisses Tejasswi on the cheek
Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram
Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram
Stylish couple
The duo is giving fashion goals in the pic as Karan has sported a black t-shirt with grey blazer and Tejasswi looks stunning in a white off-shoulder outfit. They are seen standing close to each other
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Here, Karan and Tejasswi are seen in the dressing area as they get ready together. Tejasswi has sported a shimmery dress and has seen dancing in popular insta trend
Getting ready together
Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram
The couple is seen dressed in fashionable outfits and doing cute and goofy actions to irritate each other
Being goofy together
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Lunch date
Both the actors are presently working on different shows and don’t get much time for each other. But whenever possible they love to sneak out for a romantic lunch or dinner date
Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram
The duo is totally obsessed with each other and loves to hug each other. They are seen spending quality time with each other
Hugging tightly
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The couple’s sweet moments of togetherness are seen in the video as they celebrate all small and big moments together. They also celebrated and managed to spend valentines day together despite a tight work schedule
Celebrating valentines day
