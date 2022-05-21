Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 22, 2022

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi’s cute moments

Sharing a laugh

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the most popular Telly couple on social media. They are seen having a gala time while they spend time with each other

Partying together

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen standing close as they enjoy at a party as a couple. The duo is seen twinning in black outfits

Tejasswi and Karan’s romance is quite adorable and its cute to see Tejasswi standing close to Karan and holding his collar to express possessiveness

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Tejasswi being possessive

In the pictures from the holi celebration, the couple is seen doing PDA as Karan plants a kiss on her cheek

Karan kisses Tejasswi on the cheek

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

Stylish couple

The duo is giving fashion goals in the pic as Karan has sported a black t-shirt with grey blazer and Tejasswi looks stunning in a white off-shoulder outfit. They are seen standing close to each other

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Here, Karan and Tejasswi are seen in the dressing area as they get ready together. Tejasswi has sported a shimmery dress and has seen dancing in popular insta trend

Getting ready together

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

The couple is seen dressed in fashionable outfits and doing cute and goofy actions to irritate each other

Being goofy together

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Lunch date

Both the actors are presently working on different shows and don’t get much time for each other. But whenever possible they love to sneak out for a romantic lunch or dinner date

Image source- Karan Kundrra instagram

The duo is totally obsessed with each other and loves to hug each other. They are seen spending quality time with each other

Hugging tightly

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The couple’s sweet moments of togetherness are seen in the video as they celebrate all small and big moments together. They also celebrated and managed to spend valentines day together despite a tight work schedule

Celebrating valentines day

