Karan Kundrra's casual looks
Arushi Srivastava
July 11, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Ex-Roadies gang leader Karan Kundrra needs no introduction when it comes to acting and fashion. He looks cool and comfy in the multicolor sweatshirt as he enjoys the mountain view
Sweatshirt and beautiful view
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor has sported a rogue look as he works a blue and black stripes shirt, which he paired with grey trousers
Blue stripes shirt
Viseo source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks dapper in the half sleeves color splash shirt with black joggers as he enjoys countryside
Colorful shirt
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra aced the tie and dye trend as he sported a cool and comfy look with green shirt, blue denims, and transparent glasses
Tie and dye shirt
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra is very fond of sweatshirts and he is often seen in one. Here, he has sported a stunning green sweatshirt with black denims
Green sweatshirt
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor exudes beachy vibes as he sports a black floral print shirt with white pants
Floral print shirt
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
His fashionable looks are incomparable owing to his unique styling. Here, he has sported a black graphic print tshirt with blue denims
Graphic print t-shirt
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan looks smart in white shirt along with black denims and sports shoes
Word print shirt
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra has sported a stylish neon sweatshirt set with a utility bag. He looks fashionable in the outfit
Lemon green co-ord
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor looks straight out of a magazine page as he sports an intense look with checkered shirt and black sunglasses
Checkered shirt and sunglasses
