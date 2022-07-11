Heading 3

Karan Kundrra's casual looks

Arushi Srivastava

July 11, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Ex-Roadies gang leader Karan Kundrra needs no introduction when it comes to acting and fashion. He looks cool and comfy in the multicolor sweatshirt as he enjoys the mountain view

 Sweatshirt and     beautiful view

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor has sported a rogue look as he works a blue and black stripes shirt, which he paired with grey trousers

Blue stripes shirt

Viseo source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame looks dapper in the half sleeves color splash shirt with black joggers as he enjoys countryside

   Colorful shirt

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra aced the tie and dye trend as he sported a cool and comfy look with green shirt, blue denims, and transparent glasses

   Tie and dye shirt

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra is very fond of sweatshirts and he is often seen in one. Here, he has sported a stunning green sweatshirt with black denims

   Green sweatshirt

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor exudes beachy vibes as he sports a black floral print shirt with white pants

  Floral print shirt

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

His fashionable looks are incomparable owing to his unique styling. Here, he has sported a black graphic print tshirt with blue denims

   Graphic print t-shirt

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan looks smart in white shirt along with black denims and sports shoes

   Word print shirt

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra has sported a stylish neon sweatshirt set with a utility bag. He looks fashionable in the outfit

    Lemon green co-ord

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor looks straight out of a magazine page as he sports an intense look with checkered shirt and black sunglasses

  Checkered shirt           and sunglasses

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pratik Sehajpal’s cool shirt collection

Click Here