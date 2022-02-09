Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 09, 2022

Karan Singh-Bipasha Basu’s beach diaries

Heading 3

Beach Bums

Karan and Bipasha are quite the beach bums and frequently embark on some beach vacations to get some vitamin sea

Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Here, the pair look super sizzling as they raise the temperature with that pure golden hour light on them

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Raising the temperature

The actress seems to be celebrating life as she relaxes on a secluded island

Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Into the blues

Karan and Bipasha looked sizzling as they posed for a picture sitting on suspended nets above the sea

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Sizzling pair

Bipasha looked absolutely stunning in her floral outfit with her body glowing in the sunlight

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Glowing in sunlight

The actress went on for a cycle ride in paradise and appeared to be having the time of her life

Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Cycling in the paradise

This picture of the couple is all heart and enough to make several hearts skip a beat

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

All love

The duo looked adorable as they sealed their vacation with a kiss and captioned it "Monkey love."

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Monkey love

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who found love after divorce

Click Here