FEB 09, 2022
Karan Singh-Bipasha Basu’s beach diaries
Beach Bums
Karan and Bipasha are quite the beach bums and frequently embark on some beach vacations to get some vitamin sea
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Here, the pair look super sizzling as they raise the temperature with that pure golden hour light on them
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Raising the temperature
The actress seems to be celebrating life as she relaxes on a secluded island
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Into the blues
Karan and Bipasha looked sizzling as they posed for a picture sitting on suspended nets above the sea
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Sizzling pair
Bipasha looked absolutely stunning in her floral outfit with her body glowing in the sunlight
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Glowing in sunlight
The actress went on for a cycle ride in paradise and appeared to be having the time of her life
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Cycling in the paradise
This picture of the couple is all heart and enough to make several hearts skip a beat
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
All love
The duo looked adorable as they sealed their vacation with a kiss and captioned it "Monkey love."
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Monkey love
