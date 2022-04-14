Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 14, 2022

Heading 3

Kardashian-Jenners: Childhood moments

Trendy Teens

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim and Kourtney served 1994 coolness as the SKIMS owner herself captioned the post

In a sweet photo featuring teenage and young Kourtney, Kim and Khloe with little Kendall and Kylie, the girls gathered around Santa Claus in front of their family Christmas tree

Image: Kris Jenner Instagram

Christmas Family

Looks like Kris loved seeing her daughters in coordinating outfits. Kourtney, Kim and Khloe look so adorable with festive red bows

Siblings Twinning

Image: Kris Jenner Instagram

Unlike some kids who cry when having their photo taken on Santa’s lap, Kendall and Kylie both put on bright smiles for the camera

Image: Kris Jenner Instagram

Kendall and Kylie

Image: Kris Jenner Instagram

Kris shared a throwback photo on Halloween when she dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Kourtney went as a sexy leopard, while Khloe wore a Dalmatian costume

Halloween Fun

Image: Kris Jenner Instagram

Kris Jenner dressed daughters Kendall and Kylie up in pirate outfits to match her captain’s costume for Halloween

Ahoy Jenners

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all smiles and look adorable in white Prada shirts in the childhood photo

Twins

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie shared the sweetest photo of her as a little girl next to her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, in a birthday tribute

Little Kylie and Khloe

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted a childhood picture of hers in which she is seen sitting and posing in a white oversized shirt and pants while sporting pink figure skates

Fashionista Kim

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Tiny Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe showed off their costumes for the camera while munching on some candy

The Coolest

