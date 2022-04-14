Entertainment
April 14, 2022
Kardashian-Jenners: Childhood moments
Trendy Teens
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim and Kourtney served 1994 coolness as the SKIMS owner herself captioned the post
In a sweet photo featuring teenage and young Kourtney, Kim and Khloe with little Kendall and Kylie, the girls gathered around Santa Claus in front of their family Christmas tree
Image: Kris Jenner Instagram
Christmas Family
Looks like Kris loved seeing her daughters in coordinating outfits. Kourtney, Kim and Khloe look so adorable with festive red bows
Siblings Twinning
Image: Kris Jenner Instagram
Unlike some kids who cry when having their photo taken on Santa’s lap, Kendall and Kylie both put on bright smiles for the camera
Image: Kris Jenner Instagram
Kendall and Kylie
Image: Kris Jenner Instagram
Kris shared a throwback photo on Halloween when she dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Kourtney went as a sexy leopard, while Khloe wore a Dalmatian costume
Halloween Fun
Image: Kris Jenner Instagram
Kris Jenner dressed daughters Kendall and Kylie up in pirate outfits to match her captain’s costume for Halloween
Ahoy Jenners
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all smiles and look adorable in white Prada shirts in the childhood photo
Twins
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie shared the sweetest photo of her as a little girl next to her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, in a birthday tribute
Little Kylie and Khloe
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian posted a childhood picture of hers in which she is seen sitting and posing in a white oversized shirt and pants while sporting pink figure skates
Fashionista Kim
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Tiny Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe showed off their costumes for the camera while munching on some candy
The Coolest
