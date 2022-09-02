Heading 3
Kardashian-Jenners: Major controversies
SEPT 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ marriage became a major talking point after the duo tied the knot in a wedding special that premiered on E! and later got divorced within 72 days
Kim's Marriage
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and family's famed show Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered a few months after Kim’s sex tape with Ray J was leaked online
Sex Tape
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's marriage was extensively covered on Keeping Up With the Kardashians until he admitted to cheating on Kardashian with several women
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom
Image: Getty Images
Years before launching her makeup line and famous lip kits, Kylie faced backlash as a teenager for getting a lip job to enhance her pout
Kylie Jenner's Lips
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian and her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson hit the headlines several times, first for his cheating allegations and later also his paternity suit involving Maralee Nichols
Tristan Thompson
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 1962 golden gown at Met Gala 2022 and later received backlash for allegedly permanently damaging the dress after wearing it for the event
Marilyn Monroe Dress
Image: Getty Images
After Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year, the rapper has taken several potshots at her online, particularly after her romance with Pete Davidson began
Kanye West Divorce
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian received flak for making a comment in an interview where she advised women in business to “get your f*****g a*s up and work"
Kim's Work Comment
Image: Getty Images
Before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split, the comedian was threatened with online attacks by her ex Kanye on Instagram in multiple posts and also a song video
Pete Davidson Feud
Image: Getty Images
North West got in trouble with mom Kim Kardashian after not asking for permission before starting a TikTok live which was later called out by Kanye West
North West's TikTok Live
