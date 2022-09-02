Heading 3

Kardashian-Jenners: Major controversies

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ marriage became a major talking point after the duo tied the knot in a wedding special that premiered on E! and later got divorced within 72 days

Kim's Marriage

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and family's famed show Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered a few months after Kim’s sex tape with Ray J was leaked online

Sex Tape

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's marriage was extensively covered on Keeping Up With the Kardashians until he admitted to cheating on Kardashian with several women

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Image: Getty Images

Years before launching her makeup line and famous lip kits, Kylie faced backlash as a teenager for getting a lip job to enhance her pout

Kylie Jenner's Lips

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson hit the headlines several times, first for his cheating allegations and later also his paternity suit involving Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 1962 golden gown at Met Gala 2022 and later received backlash for allegedly permanently damaging the dress after wearing it for the event

Marilyn Monroe Dress

Image: Getty Images

After Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year, the rapper has taken several potshots at her online, particularly after her romance with Pete Davidson began

Kanye West Divorce

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian received flak for making a comment in an interview where she advised women in business to “get your f*****g a*s up and work"

Kim's Work Comment

Image: Getty Images

Before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split, the comedian was threatened with online attacks by her ex Kanye on Instagram in multiple posts and also a song video

Pete Davidson Feud

Image: Getty Images

North West got in trouble with mom Kim Kardashian after not asking for permission before starting a TikTok live which was later called out by Kanye West

North West's TikTok Live

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: LOTR: The Rings of Power: All we know

Click Here