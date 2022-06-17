Heading 3
The Kardashians: Best moments
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian broke the fourth wall during epic moments of the show including once where she threatened online trolls in the season finale
Fourth Wall
Image: Getty Images
The whole sequence of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement was gorgeous as the Poosh founder received her surprise proposal
Kourtney's engagement
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian who made her SNL hosting debut gave us a peek at all the BTS moments from her after-party as well and it was full of cameos with Colin Jost, Chris Rock and more
SNL BTS
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian finally revealed on the show how it all went down with Pete Davidson as she revealed that it was her who made the first move
Pete Davidson story
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West also made a cameo on the show in the second episode of the show as he turned out to be a saviour for Kim amid her second sex tape scare
Kanye's Cameo
Image: Getty Images
Kris Jenner who headed to New York for Kim's SNL shoot also took a trip down memory lane in the city where she once lived as a tenant while being a flight attendant
Kris' New York tour
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner had the best answer on being pressured to have a baby as she said, “I’m still just, like, enjoying life on my own and I’m okay with that right now."
Kendall's baby talk
Image: Getty Images
Scott Disick showcased his proud dad side as his and Kourtney's kids Reign and Penelope appeared in a small cameo in the finale and he gushed about their grades
Proud Dad
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian gave a glimpse of how her Christmas card photoshoot with kids usually goes and spoke about how daughter North was ruining all photos by showing her middle finger
Kim's Christmas photoshoot
Image: Getty Images
Pete Davidson's voice was featured in a special post-credits scene that was added to the final episode of the series in a hilarious cameo
Post Credits Scene
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Britney Spears Wedding Inside details