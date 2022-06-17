Heading 3

The Kardashians: Best moments

JUNE 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian broke the fourth wall during epic moments of the show including once where she threatened online trolls in the season finale

Fourth Wall 

The whole sequence of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement was gorgeous as the Poosh founder received her surprise proposal

Kourtney's engagement 

Kim Kardashian who made her SNL hosting debut gave us a peek at all the BTS moments from her after-party as well and it was full of cameos with Colin Jost, Chris Rock and more

SNL BTS

Kim Kardashian finally revealed on the show how it all went down with Pete Davidson as she revealed that it was her who made the first move

Pete Davidson story

Kanye West also made a cameo on the show in the second episode of the show as he turned out to be a saviour for Kim amid her second sex tape scare

Kanye's Cameo

Kris Jenner who headed to New York for Kim's SNL shoot also took a trip down memory lane in the city where she once lived as a tenant while being a flight attendant

Kris' New York tour

Kendall Jenner had the best answer on being pressured to have a baby as she said, “I’m still just, like, enjoying life on my own and I’m okay with that right now."

Kendall's baby talk

Scott Disick showcased his proud dad side as his and Kourtney's kids Reign and Penelope appeared in a small cameo in the finale and he gushed about their grades

Proud Dad

Kim Kardashian gave a glimpse of how her Christmas card photoshoot with kids usually goes and spoke about how daughter North was ruining all photos by showing her middle finger

Kim's Christmas photoshoot

Pete Davidson's voice was featured in a special post-credits scene that was added to the final episode of the series in a hilarious cameo

Post Credits Scene

