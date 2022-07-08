Heading 3
Kardashians-Jenners: Famous exes
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband is one of the most successful rappers of all time and enjoys a global fandom. Kim and Kanye West were married for six years
Kanye West
Khloe Kardashian and French Montana reportedly dated on and off in 2013 and 2014. Although the couple eventually called it quits
French Montana
Kendall Jenner dated One Direction singer Harry Styles in 2013 when they were spotted on several dates but their romance was short-lived
Harry Styles
Kylie Jenner dated Tyga back in October 2014 and the couple had an on-again-off-again relationship which eventually ended in 2017
Tyga
Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson shared a tumultuous relationship after they began dating in 2016 and eventually called it quits in 2021
Tristan Thompson
Kendall Jenner reportedly dated A$AP Rocky in 2017. The duo as per reports dated for a year before splitting up
A$AP Rocky
Rob Kardashian dated Rita Ora in 2012 for two months and after their breakup, Rob infamously went on a Twitter rant claiming that she had cheated on him
Rita Ora
Kim Kardashian dated Nick Cannon back in 2005. The couple called it quits after a year. Nick in a podcast interview reflected on their breakup and said Kim broke his heart
Nick Cannon
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick who share three children together began dating in 2006 and called it quits in 2015
Scott Disick
Khloe Kardashian and former Los Angeles Lakers star, Lamar Odom got married in September 2009 after a month of dating and eventually divorced in 2013
Lamar Odom
