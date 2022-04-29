Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 29, 2022
Heading 3
Kardashians vs Blac Chyna: Big reveals
Blac Chyna on Kylie & Tyga
Image: Getty Images
Blac Chyna testified in court that she held no grudges against Kylie Jenner for dating her ex Tyga after their split
Blac Chyna admitted to pointing a gun at Rob Kardashian but stated that she held it "jokingly" and was being "silly" at the moment
Image: Getty Images
Gun Incident
Kris Jenner revealed that Kylie told her about Chyna threatening to kill her in 2012 although she did not report the incident to the police
Death Threats
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner testified in court saying she once woke up to "threatening" texts from Chyna which also included devil emojis
Image: Getty Images
Kylie's testimony
Image: Getty Images
Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble also took the stand in the case and revealed that he witnessed Chyna "hitting" Rob and that he intervened between them
Corey Gamble
Image: Getty Images
Blac Chyna talked about the 2016 incident when she put an iPhone chord around Rob's neck and stated that she did it "playfully" to get his attention and not to strangle him
Choking incident
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian was asked if she wanted the Rob and Chyna to be cancelled after the first season and she replied in court saying, "We don't have control."
Rob & Chyna Cancellation
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian also took the stand and was asked about her alleged texts with network executives although the SKIMS founder stated that her family has no control over show
Kim Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
Kris Jenner in her testimony also addressed Rob and Chyna's relationship and described it as "rocky" from start
Rob & Chyna's relationship
Image: Getty Images
Rob Kardashian described Chyna and his bond as a "toxic relationship" and also claimed that she hit him with a metal rod during a violent incident
Rob Kardashian's testimony
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: CinemaCon Exciting announcements