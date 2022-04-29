Entertainment

 Surabhi Redkar

April 29, 2022

Heading 3

​​Kardashians vs Blac Chyna: Big reveals

Blac Chyna on Kylie & Tyga

Image: Getty Images

Blac Chyna testified in court that she held no grudges against Kylie Jenner for dating her ex Tyga after their split

Blac Chyna admitted to pointing a gun at Rob Kardashian but stated that she held it "jokingly" and was being "silly" at the moment

Image: Getty Images

Gun Incident

Kris Jenner revealed that Kylie told her about Chyna threatening to kill her in 2012 although she did not report the incident to the police

Death Threats

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner testified in court saying she once woke up to "threatening" texts from Chyna which also included devil emojis

Image: Getty Images

Kylie's testimony

Image: Getty Images

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble also took the stand in the case and revealed that he witnessed Chyna "hitting" Rob and that he intervened between them

Corey Gamble

Image: Getty Images

Blac Chyna talked about the 2016 incident when she put an iPhone chord around Rob's neck and stated that she did it "playfully" to get his attention and not to strangle him

Choking incident

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian was asked if she wanted the Rob and Chyna to be cancelled after the first season and she replied in court saying, "We don't have control."

Rob & Chyna Cancellation

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian also took the stand and was asked about her alleged texts with network executives although the SKIMS founder stated that her family has no control over show

Kim Kardashian 

Image: Getty Images

Kris Jenner in her testimony also addressed Rob and Chyna's relationship and described it as "rocky" from start

Rob & Chyna's relationship

Image: Getty Images

Rob Kardashian described Chyna and his bond as a "toxic relationship" and also claimed that she hit him with a metal rod during a violent incident

Rob Kardashian's testimony

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  CinemaCon Exciting announcements

Click Here