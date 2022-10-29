Heading 3
Kareena and Karisma’s sibling moments
Sneha Hiro
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Always there for each other
Kareena and Karisma are each other’s biggest confidantes and support systems!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Trip down memory lane
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s childhood pictures always make us go "aww".
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lunch time
Karisma and Kareena enjoyed a simple Maharashtrian meal at their friend Rujuta Diwekar’s home.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Sister love
Karisma shared this adorable picture with Kareena at the beach, and wrote, “Grateful for each other and everything in between.”
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Fashionistas
Too much beauty in one frame! Kareena and Karisma click the most perfect selfies together.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Fam-jam
We can’t get over how cute this family picture is!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Major throwback
What’s better than having your sibling do your hair and makeup?
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Sister goals
Kareena and Karisma relish some yummy strawberry cream! Sharing the snap, Karisma wrote, “Continuing the healthy Monday.”
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Pretty in ethnic
Kareena and Karisma make for a stylish sibling duo! The two shared a picture as they rocked ethnic outfits on Diwali last year.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Partners in crime
Kareena and Karisma have always been vocal about their love for each other.