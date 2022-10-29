Heading 3

Kareena and Karisma’s sibling moments

Sneha Hiro

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Always there for each other

Kareena and Karisma are each other’s biggest confidantes and support systems!

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Trip down memory lane

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s childhood pictures always make us go "aww".

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Lunch time

Karisma and Kareena enjoyed a simple Maharashtrian meal at their friend Rujuta Diwekar’s home.

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Sister love

Karisma shared this adorable picture with Kareena at the beach, and wrote, “Grateful for each other and everything in between.”

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Fashionistas

Too much beauty in one frame! Kareena and Karisma click the most perfect selfies together.

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Fam-jam

We can’t get over how cute this family picture is!

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Major throwback

What’s better than having your sibling do your hair and makeup?

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Sister goals

Kareena and Karisma relish some yummy strawberry cream! Sharing the snap, Karisma wrote, “Continuing the healthy Monday.”

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Pretty in ethnic

Kareena and Karisma make for a stylish sibling duo! The two shared a picture as they rocked ethnic outfits on Diwali last year.

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Partners in crime

Kareena and Karisma have always been vocal about their love for each other.

