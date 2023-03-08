MAR 08, 2023
Kareena Kapoor facts you should know
Kareena Kapoor is the quintessential queen most actresses look up to. Browse through this list of some lesser-known facts about her!
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Her grandfather Raj Kapoor named her Siddhima. Drawing inspiration from Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, her mother renamed her Kareena
Raj Kapoor named her Siddhima!
She studied at Mumbai’s Mithibhai college and later applied to Government Law College. Before she could start, she chose acting and we are glad she did!
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Acting wasn’t her first choice
Yes! To everyone's surprise, she had sung the track Jab Nahi Aaye from her film Dev (2002)
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena: A playback singer?
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
When she fell in love
Although she had worked with Saif on two projects, she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan
Bebo has turned a series of iconic films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, and Queen to name a few
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Turning down iconic films
Behind all the glamour and iconic performances, Kareena has a serious habit of biting her nails
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Obsessive nail-biter
Saif met Kareena for the first time on Karisma Kapoor’s film set
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
How she met Saif
The actress loves Yoga and remained faithful to her Yoga practices even during her pregnancies
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Yoga obsession
She was in a 5-year long live-in relationship with Saif before finally tying the knot in 2012
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.