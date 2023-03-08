MAR 08, 2023

Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor facts you should know

Kareena Kapoor is the quintessential queen most actresses look up to. Browse through this list of some lesser-known facts about her!

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Her grandfather Raj Kapoor named her Siddhima. Drawing inspiration from Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, her mother renamed her Kareena

Raj Kapoor named her Siddhima!

She studied at Mumbai’s Mithibhai college and later applied to Government Law College. Before she could start, she chose acting and we are glad she did!

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Acting wasn’t her first choice

Yes! To everyone's surprise, she had sung the track Jab Nahi Aaye from her film Dev (2002)

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena: A playback singer?

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

When she fell in love

Although she had worked with Saif on two projects, she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan

Bebo has turned a series of iconic films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, and Queen to name a few

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Turning down iconic films

Behind all the glamour and iconic performances, Kareena has a serious habit of biting her nails

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Obsessive nail-biter

Saif met Kareena for the first time on Karisma Kapoor’s film set

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

How she met Saif

The actress loves Yoga and remained faithful to her Yoga practices even during her pregnancies

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Yoga obsession

She was in a 5-year long live-in relationship with Saif before finally tying the knot in 2012

Source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

