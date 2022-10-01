Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor in

traditional outfits

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

 A vision in white

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an ivory Anita Dongre lehenga that featured a bralette-style blouse and it gave a modern twist to her look!

Photo: Pinkvilla

 Killing it in polka

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a statement in a gorgeous saree by Masaba Gupta which bore a larger dimension of the dotted print

Photo: Pinkvilla

Sparkling in Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like the diva in a festive sparkly Manish Malhotra lehenga for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi function

Photo: Pinkvilla

Red Romance

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a splashing statement in a gorgeous desi attire by Raghavendra Rathore

Photo: Pinkvilla

Dazzling diva

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal in a stunning gold and silver sharara suit, looking nothing less than royalty in it

Photo: Pinkvilla

Slaying in 'Bebo' saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a hand-painted powder blue pure silk organza saree with customised name on it enhanced

Photo: Pinkvilla

Elegance redefined

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked no less of Queen as she posed in a gorgeous Good Earth black lehenga with a teal dupatta that stole the show

Photo: Pinkvilla

A sight to behold

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a crushed silver zari lehenga patterned in shades of brown and green. She topped it with a floral dupatta

Photo: Pinkvilla

Shimmery sequins

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra and she paired it with a matching metallic sleeveless blouse

Photo: Pinkvilla

Looking nothing less than spectacular, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stunning black embroidered saree by designer Anamika Khanna

Beauty in black

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir and Alia's travel diaries

Click Here