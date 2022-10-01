Kareena Kapoor in
traditional outfits
A vision in white
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an ivory Anita Dongre lehenga that featured a bralette-style blouse and it gave a modern twist to her look!
Killing it in polka
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a statement in a gorgeous saree by Masaba Gupta which bore a larger dimension of the dotted print
Sparkling in Manish Malhotra
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like the diva in a festive sparkly Manish Malhotra lehenga for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi function
Red Romance
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a splashing statement in a gorgeous desi attire by Raghavendra Rathore
Dazzling diva
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal in a stunning gold and silver sharara suit, looking nothing less than royalty in it
Slaying in 'Bebo' saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a hand-painted powder blue pure silk organza saree with customised name on it enhanced
Elegance redefined
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked no less of Queen as she posed in a gorgeous Good Earth black lehenga with a teal dupatta that stole the show
A sight to behold
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a crushed silver zari lehenga patterned in shades of brown and green. She topped it with a floral dupatta
Shimmery sequins
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the sequin embellished saree by Manish Malhotra and she paired it with a matching metallic sleeveless blouse
Looking nothing less than spectacular, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stunning black embroidered saree by designer Anamika Khanna
Beauty in black
