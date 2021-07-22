Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang July 22, 2021
B-Town’s favourite girl gang has been friends for almost more than a decade now
Kareena’s older sister, Karisma and Amrita’s older sister, Malaika entered the show biz around the same time
Kareena and Amrita bonded well and Bebo was one of her bridesmaids!
From vacationing together to partying together, the girl gang has always given us major bestie goals
These girls always stand with each other through thick and thin, even amid the ongoing pandemic
They are more than friends, they consider themselves as family and have been spotted together on many family functions
The entire gang of the stunning divas are always high on fashion and style
Bebo was recently spotted in London indulging in retail therapy with her BFF Amrita Arora
Tha gang of girls are always posing like pros and surely giving major friendship goals
