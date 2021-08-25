WITH BABY JEH 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

August 25, 2021

Kareena is seen snuggling with her swaddled baby boy, Jeh when he was not even a month old

Daddy Saif and big brother Taimur also cannot get enough of Jeh’s cuteness

Kareena shared a collage of baby Taimur and baby Jeh when they were both of the same age

She is seen giving her little one a kiss on his forehead as he is playing in his play pen

Taimur looks extremely proud to be little Jeh’s older brother

The siblings get together with their daddy on the occasion of Eid as Sara holds her baby brother

On the occasion of older sister Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, Jeh is seen staring at his beautiful sister in awe while being held in mama’s arms

For dad Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the family flew to Maldives. Jeh is seen chilling under the sun while his parents and brother pose for a picture

Baby Jeh is seen taking a nap in his mama’s arms. Looks like he won’t compromise on his nap time no matter where he is

Kareena takes a sniff of little Jeh’s baby scent at the beach as the little one turns 6 months old

