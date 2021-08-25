WITH BABY JEH
Kareena Kapoor Khan August 25, 2021
Kareena is seen snuggling with her swaddled baby boy, Jeh when he was not even a month old
Daddy Saif and big brother Taimur also cannot get enough of Jeh’s cuteness
Kareena shared a collage of baby Taimur and baby Jeh when they were both of the same age
She is seen giving her little one a kiss on his forehead as he is playing in his play pen
Taimur looks extremely proud to be little Jeh’s older brother
The siblings get together with their daddy on the occasion of Eid as Sara holds her baby brother
On the occasion of older sister Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, Jeh is seen staring at his beautiful sister in awe while being held in mama’s arms
For dad Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the family flew to Maldives. Jeh is seen chilling under the sun while his parents and brother pose for a picture
Baby Jeh is seen taking a nap in his mama’s arms. Looks like he won’t compromise on his nap time no matter where he is
Kareena takes a sniff of little Jeh’s baby scent at the beach as the little one turns 6 months old
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla