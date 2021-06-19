Kareena Kapoor Khan walked out of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, after which the character was offered to Ameesha Patel and it is since then, that they share a very cold relationship
After Kaho Na Pyaar Hai became a very commercially successful movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Rakesh Roshan spent five hours on Hrithik Roshan, and not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha Patel, revealing that one could see Ameesha Patel’s pimples and under bags on her face
Catfight with Bipasha Basu
Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted making headlines for getting into catfights with many actors in Bollywood and Bipasha Basu has been one of them
In the middle of a controversy that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu were in, the former took it a little further by attacking Bipasha Basu with her dark skin tone, calling her a “kalli billi”
Kareena Kapoor Khan has often gotten involved in controversies for whatever she says. But, when the poster of her film with Saif Ali Khan Kurbaan was released, she hit the headlines
Controversial Kurbaan poster
Kurbaan’s poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan was burnt, defaced, and objected to by the Shiv Sena and there was even an apparent demand to ban the movie, at that time
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ catfight is one of Bollywood’s biggest controversies. The two were often spotted commenting on each other during personal interviews and media events
Kareena and Priyanka’s very popular controversy
Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ accent, asking “Where does she get that from?” to which Priyanka Chopra Jonas had replied, “Same place her boyfriend gets it from” and that became a very big controversy
Kapoor-Khan marriage
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s marriage became a huge controversy. The two were insulted, threatened, and abused when they decided to tie the knot with each other
People even slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan for converting to Islam. There were talks of 'Love jihad' too after the couple had married. But, Saif Ali Khan decided to talk about it and revealed that they believe in inter-caste marriages, asking people not to insult them and make controversies about their relationship
