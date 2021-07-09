Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best movies July 09, 2021
3 Idiots
3 Idiots is a Raju Hirani directorial that revolves around the lives of three boys who come from different walks of life and meet each other in an engineering college
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a great character in the movie who is known for voicing her opinion and standing up against the wrong, even if she has to oppose her own father
Udta Punjab
Udta Punjab is an Abhishek Chaubey directorial that revolves around the story of how the “easy availability and abundance” of drugs are affecting the youngsters in North India
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a very sober character of a doctor in the movie, who teams up with a policeman in order to stop the drug racket
Jab We Met
Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is one of the best movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan, to date. The plot of the movie revolves around two strangers who meet on a train and how their love story follows
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance as a bubbly and happy-go-lucky girl got her praises from the audience. She was also acknowledged with many awards and accolades
Veere Di Wedding
Veere Di Wedding is a Shashanka Ghosh directorial that revolves around the lives of four girlfriends who are dealing with pressures from society
The movie received huge critical acclamation for breaking the stereotype and showcasing strong female characters on-screen
Good Newwz
Good Newwz is a Raj Mehta directorial that revolves around the topic of IVF and how two couples that come to the same hospital get their sperm exchanged
Kareena Kapoor Khan received many praises for her great performance in the movie and the movie became commercially successful for having a very great storyline
For more updates on Kareena Kapoor Khan, follow PINKVILLA