Prerna Verma
MAY 12, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim collection
Baggy ripped denim
Image: Pinkvilla
Ripped denim is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. They look cool and stylish and whoever said that baggy tee and baggy pants do not go hand in hand, well look at Bebo slay in it
A slit always makes any attire look more fashionable. We bet you would love to have this denim with a side slit in your wardrobe too
Image: Pinkvilla
The side slit
Pairing baggy mom-fit denim with a sparkly top to make her look party-ready, Kareena sure knows the denim game
The classic mom fit
Image: Pinkvilla
This wide-legged denim is perfect for the summer season and Kareena makes it look even more stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Wide-legged
Image: Pinkvilla
Yet another must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. Kareena has paired it with a T-back top, belt and shoes
Straight fit
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena donning slim-fit jeans walks with swag at the airport with her son Taimur
Slim-fit
Image: Pinkvilla
Boyfriend fit
Denim on denim can never go out of fashion and Bebo carries it with so much style. The boyfriend-fit jeans are comfortable and look perfect
Image: Pinkvilla
Skinny fit
Kareena looks stunning in the skinny-fit jeans as she has paired it with a bomber jacket and knee-high boots
Image: Pinkvilla
Grey ankle length
What is a denim collection without ankle-length jeans in your wardrobe?
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Baggy high waist
Only Kareena can look hot in whatever she wears and can carry any look like it was made for her. Isn’t it just a perfect airport look?
