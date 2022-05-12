Television

Prerna Verma

MAY 12, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim collection

Baggy ripped denim

Image: Pinkvilla

Ripped denim is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. They look cool and stylish and whoever said that baggy tee and baggy pants do not go hand in hand, well look at Bebo slay in it

A slit always makes any attire look more fashionable. We bet you would love to have this denim with a side slit in your wardrobe too

Image: Pinkvilla

The side slit

Pairing baggy mom-fit denim with a sparkly top to make her look party-ready, Kareena sure knows the denim game

The classic mom fit

Image: Pinkvilla

This wide-legged denim is perfect for the summer season and Kareena makes it look even more stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Wide-legged

Image: Pinkvilla

Yet another must-have in every girl’s wardrobe. Kareena has paired it with a T-back top, belt and shoes

Straight fit

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena donning slim-fit jeans walks with swag at the airport with her son Taimur

Slim-fit

Image: Pinkvilla

Boyfriend fit

Denim on denim can never go out of fashion and Bebo carries it with so much style. The boyfriend-fit jeans are comfortable and look perfect

Image: Pinkvilla

Skinny fit

Kareena looks stunning in the skinny-fit jeans as she has paired it with a bomber jacket and knee-high boots

Image: Pinkvilla

Grey ankle length

What is a denim collection without ankle-length jeans in your wardrobe?

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Baggy high waist

Only Kareena can look hot in whatever she wears and can carry any look like it was made for her. Isn’t it just a perfect airport look?

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bollywood actors & their selfies

Click Here