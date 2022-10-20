Heading 3
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur and Jeh
Priyakshi Sharma
OCT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Off to work
Kareena and baby Jeh serve swag as the duo set out for work.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
In this photo, Bebo and Jeh can be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in their Mumbai residence as they don stunning traditional wear.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Cuddling under a rainbow
Kareena shared this adorable picture on Instagram and said that there is nowhere else she would rather be or nothing else she would rather do.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
One with ‘Tim Tim’
Posting this photo, Kareena shared that Taimur is just like his father who is not a big fan of selfies!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo’s ‘best man’
Kareena was accompanied by Jeh as she got ready for Devotion of Suspect X shoot at Kalimpong.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena and her boys
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress can be seen having a whale of a time with her boys as they went swimming together.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Twinning and winning
Kareena and Jeh twinned in beautiful shades of pink at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Check out this beautiful picture!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Pottery times
In this photo, Kareena and Taimur spent some quality time together as they learned pottery.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Goofy selfie
Kareena and Taimur being goofy together is all things adorable!
Click Here
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Baby Taimur
Sharing this gorgeous black and white snapshot, Kareena joked that Taimur is the only one she will allow to steal her frame.