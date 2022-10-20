Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur and Jeh

Priyakshi Sharma

OCT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Off to work

Kareena and baby Jeh serve swag as the duo set out for work.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

In this photo, Bebo and Jeh can be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in their Mumbai residence as they don stunning traditional wear.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Cuddling under a rainbow

Kareena shared this adorable picture on Instagram and said that there is nowhere else she would rather be or nothing else she would rather do.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

One with ‘Tim Tim’

Posting this photo, Kareena shared that Taimur is just like his father who is not a big fan of selfies!

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

 Bebo’s ‘best man’

Kareena was accompanied by Jeh as she got ready for Devotion of Suspect X shoot at Kalimpong.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena and her boys

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress can be seen having a whale of a time with her boys as they went swimming together.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Twinning and winning

Kareena and Jeh twinned in beautiful shades of pink at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Check out this beautiful picture!

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Pottery times

In this photo, Kareena and Taimur spent some quality time together as they learned pottery.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Goofy selfie

Kareena and Taimur being goofy together is all things adorable!

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Baby Taimur

Sharing this gorgeous black and white snapshot, Kareena joked that Taimur is the only one she will allow to steal her frame.

