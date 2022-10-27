Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan's family moments

Sneha Hiro

OCT 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Diwali ready

Kareena shared this aww-dorable picture from their Diwali celebration. But it's Jeh who has all our attention.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Happy family

Bebo and Saif hosted an intimate Diwali dinner for their family members at home. 

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Couple goals

Throwback to Kareena and Saif's badminton sesh in their Pataudi palace.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Handsome boys

Kareena shared a cool picture of her boys from Saif's birthday on Instagram!

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Pool babies

We can't take our eyes off this cutesy picture of Bebo and her kids. 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Like mom, like daughters

Kareena posted a lovely candid moment with her mom Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Not so 'perfect'

The Pataudi fam try to take a perfect picture, but never end up doing so it seems!

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Beach bums

Clearly, Bebo's boy Jeh is also a beach bum like her. 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Picture perfect

Kareena shared this beautiful picture with her parents and sister and called them her 'world'.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Vacay diaries

When Bebo and Saif jetted off to the Maldives with their little ones. 

