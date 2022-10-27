Heading 3
Kareena Kapoor Khan's family moments
Sneha Hiro
OCT 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Diwali ready
Kareena shared this aww-dorable picture from their Diwali celebration. But it's Jeh who has all our attention.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Happy family
Bebo and Saif hosted an intimate Diwali dinner for their family members at home.
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Couple goals
Throwback to Kareena and Saif's badminton sesh in their Pataudi palace.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Handsome boys
Kareena shared a cool picture of her boys from Saif's birthday on Instagram!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Pool babies
We can't take our eyes off this cutesy picture of Bebo and her kids.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Like mom, like daughters
Kareena posted a lovely candid moment with her mom Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Not so 'perfect'
The Pataudi fam try to take a perfect picture, but never end up doing so it seems!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Beach bums
Clearly, Bebo's boy Jeh is also a beach bum like her.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Picture perfect
Kareena shared this beautiful picture with her parents and sister and called them her 'world'.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Vacay diaries
When Bebo and Saif jetted off to the Maldives with their little ones.