Kareena Kapoor Khan's leading men

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 25, 2022

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Bebo worked with SRK in movies such as Don, Ra.One, Ashoka- The Great, and others

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The amazing pairing of Salman and Kareena gave hit movies including Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

They worked together in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Former lovers paired in several movies including Jab We Met, Fida, 36 China Town

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

They give hit movies such as Good Newwz, Aitraaz, and Kambakkht Ishq

Akshay Kumar

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

They created magic onscreen with Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Omkara, and Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

They worked in Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Image: Saif Ali Khan Instagram

The real-life couple Saif and Bebo worked in Kurbaan, Tashan, and Omkara

Saif Ali Khan

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun and Kareena worked in one of the most groundbreaking films Ki & Ka

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

They debuted together in the industry with the 2000 film Refugee

Abhishek Bachchan

