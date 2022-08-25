Heading 3
Kareena Kapoor Khan's leading men
AUGUST 25, 2022
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Bebo worked with SRK in movies such as Don, Ra.One, Ashoka- The Great, and others
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
The amazing pairing of Salman and Kareena gave hit movies including Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Salman Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
They worked together in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Former lovers paired in several movies including Jab We Met, Fida, 36 China Town
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
They give hit movies such as Good Newwz, Aitraaz, and Kambakkht Ishq
Akshay Kumar
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
They created magic onscreen with Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Omkara, and Singham Returns
Ajay Devgn
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
They worked in Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Image: Saif Ali Khan Instagram
The real-life couple Saif and Bebo worked in Kurbaan, Tashan, and Omkara
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun and Kareena worked in one of the most groundbreaking films Ki & Ka
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
They debuted together in the industry with the 2000 film Refugee
Abhishek Bachchan
