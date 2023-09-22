It's been 23 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood where she played various cheeky roles in big commercial films to incredible performance-oriented characters in films like Chameli and Omkara
Interestingly, the actress is not only celebrating her 43rd birthday today but also her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film
Titled Jaane Jaan, the romantic crime-thriller is an Indian feature film adapted from a famous Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino
Jaane Jaan stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the titular role along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is now streaming on Netflix
Moreover, the actress seems to be enjoying her phase. She is not bothered by the rat race now and choosing scripts that excites her. Bebo's upcoming lineup speaks how she is trying to balance between commercial and performance oriented subjects
Up next, the Bollywood diva is doing a chick-flick heist comedy entertainer. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is titled The Crew
The Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Kapil Sharma is also doing a cameo in the film
Further, the actress will be seen in a detective role in The Buckingham Murders. Hansal Mehta has directed the film and it is slated for its premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival
Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen reprising her character of Bajirao Singham's wife in the upcoming part of the cop film
Apart from these projects, the actress is rumored to be doing Apla Manus Hindi remake alongwith Veere Di Wedding 2