Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

september 22, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie lineup

It's been 23 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood where she played various cheeky roles in big commercial films to incredible performance-oriented characters in films like Chameli and Omkara

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram 

Interestingly, the actress is not only celebrating her 43rd birthday today but also her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film

Turned 43

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Titled Jaane Jaan, the romantic crime-thriller is an Indian feature film adapted from a famous Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

 Jaane Jaan 

Jaane Jaan stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the titular role along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is now streaming on Netflix

Star Cast

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Upcoming lineup

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Moreover, the actress seems to be enjoying her phase. She is not bothered by the rat race now and choosing scripts that excites her. Bebo's upcoming lineup speaks how she is trying to balance between commercial and performance oriented subjects

The Crew

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Up next, the Bollywood diva is doing a chick-flick heist comedy entertainer. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is titled The Crew 

Star Cast

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

The Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Kapil Sharma is also doing a cameo in the film

Further, the actress will be seen in a detective role in The Buckingham Murders. Hansal Mehta has directed the film and it is slated for its premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival

The Buckingham Murders

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen reprising her character of Bajirao Singham's wife in the upcoming part of the cop film

Singham Again

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Apart from these projects, the actress is rumored to be doing Apla Manus Hindi remake alongwith Veere Di Wedding 2

Others

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Pinkvilla

Information Source

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

