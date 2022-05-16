Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 16, 2022
Kareena Kapoor’s cute pics with her sons
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Holding her sons close
This pic had Kareena Kapoor holding Taimur and Jeh close to her as they enjoyed their beach time during their vacation.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena was seen watching over Jeh during Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in this cute candid picture.
Perfect candid click
Bebo and Jeh had a fun time while making sandcastles during one of their beach vacations.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Building sandcastles
Kareena was seen holding little Jeh in her arms as they posed during the beach vacation. This pic was all about a mother’s unconditional love.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
A mother’s unconditional love
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo had shared a collage of her pics with Taimur and Jeh. The first pic had Kareena and Tim reading a book together, while the second one had the actress kissing little Jeh.
Posing with her sons
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
This video had Kareena Kapoor giving pottery lessons to Taimur and the little munchkin looked excited about it.
Pottery lessons
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
This mother and son duo made sure to capture their goofy moment together.
Being goofy together
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena made a statement in a pastel blue kurta and jeans. On the other hand, Taimur looked cute in a grey shirt and jeans.
Stylish mom and son
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena couldn’t take her eyes off little Taimur as she held him.
All about love
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena was seen holding Taimur close to her as the mother and son duo was clicked at the airport. Tim's cuteness was unmissable in this pic.
Taimur’s cuteness is unmissable
