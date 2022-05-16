Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 16, 2022

Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s cute pics with her sons

|

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Holding her sons close

This pic had Kareena Kapoor holding Taimur and Jeh close to her as they enjoyed their beach time during their vacation.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena was seen watching over Jeh during Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in this cute candid picture.

Perfect candid click

Bebo and Jeh had a fun time while making sandcastles during one of their beach vacations.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Building sandcastles

Kareena was seen holding little Jeh in her arms as they posed during the beach vacation. This pic was all about a mother’s unconditional love.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

A mother’s unconditional love

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo had shared a collage of her pics with Taimur and Jeh. The first pic had Kareena and Tim reading a book together, while the second one had the actress kissing little Jeh.

Posing with her sons

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

This video had Kareena Kapoor giving pottery lessons to Taimur and the little munchkin looked excited about it.

Pottery lessons

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

This mother and son duo made sure to capture their goofy moment together.

Being goofy together

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena made a statement in a pastel blue kurta and jeans. On the other hand, Taimur looked cute in a grey shirt and jeans.

Stylish mom and son

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena couldn’t take her eyes off little Taimur as she held him.

All about love

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena was seen holding Taimur close to her as the mother and son duo was clicked at the airport. Tim's cuteness was unmissable in this pic.

Taimur’s cuteness is unmissable

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani wedding

Click Here