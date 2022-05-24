ENTERTAINMENT
Saloni Arora
MAY 24, 2022
Kareena Kapoor’s grand parties
Kapoor Khandan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
The Kapoor family is known for grand parties and lavish get-togethers
The girl gang
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Amrita and their girl squad love to spend quality time together
The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma are always present at their BFFs' parties
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Night out
Apart from their grand get-togethers, the Kapoor sisters love to catch up alone
Kapoor Sisters
videe: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Grand celebrations
Be it birthdays or anniversaries, the Kapoors celebrate each moment in a grand way
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Khans and Kapoors often celebrate festivals together. This picture shows their strong bond
Khans & Kapoors
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
It’s cousin time for the Kapoor sisters and this picture speaks volumes about their love
Cousins time
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Starry get-together
From Neetu Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, the whole Khandan is seen bonding in this priceless glimpse
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Be it a night out or magnificent parties, Kapoor girls know how to seize their day to the fullest
Cosy nights
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Kapoors believe in marking all the festivals together. Here, they were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganapati Darshan
