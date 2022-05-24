ENTERTAINMENT

Saloni Arora

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 24, 2022

Heading 3

Kareena Kapoor’s grand parties

|

Kapoor Khandan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

The Kapoor family is known for grand parties and lavish get-togethers

The girl gang

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Amrita and their girl squad love to spend quality time together

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma are always present at their BFFs' parties

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Night out

Apart from their grand get-togethers, the Kapoor sisters love to catch up alone

Kapoor Sisters

videe: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Grand celebrations

Be it birthdays or anniversaries, the Kapoors celebrate each moment in a grand way

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Khans and Kapoors often celebrate festivals together. This picture shows their strong bond

Khans & Kapoors

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

It’s cousin time for the Kapoor sisters and this picture speaks volumes about their love

Cousins time

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Starry get-together

From Neetu Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, the whole Khandan is seen bonding in this priceless glimpse

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Be it a night out or magnificent parties, Kapoor girls know how to seize their day to the fullest

Cosy nights 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Kapoors believe in marking all the festivals together. Here, they were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganapati Darshan

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best of Deepika Padukone’s 'gram

Click Here